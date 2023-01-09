Oil prices moved higher Monday as Chinese borders reopened … – Fox Business

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ – New Privacy Policy

Bank stocks will lead off fourth-quarter earnings beginning Friday. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Reuters, Associated Press and FOX Business Team

China opens borders after 3 years, oil prices rise

Stocks higher, building on Friday’s first gain of the new year

Gasoline, diesel prices slip early Monday morning

Big banks will lead the way Friday when fourth-quarter earnings begin

Cryptocurrency prices higher in early-morning trading

Fast, 24/7 alerts delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe to be in the know of the most important business moments around the world.

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

incoming update…

Stocks were higher overnight as investors attempt to build on Friday’s gains. (Associated Press)

U.S. stock futures are up ahead of the opening bell after rallying for gains on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures is up roughly 104 points, or 0.31%, while the S&P and Nasdaq futures are approximately 0.42% and 0.52% higher, respectively.

Year-to-date, the Dow remains is up off around 1.66%, the S&P is up around 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up roughly 1.13% beneath the redline.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 3.35% to $76.24 a barrel, as gold popped 0.53% to $1,879.70 an ounce.

Cryptocurrency was trading higher early Monday morning. (Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency prices were higher early Monday.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $17,258 (+1.21%), or higher by $206.

For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 2.7%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by more than 1.05%.

Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,316.9 (+2.48%), or higher by about $31.9.

For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by 7.11%. For the month, it was trading higher by approximately 0.27%.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.075925 (+3.61%), or higher by approximately $0.002699.

For the week, Dogecoin was higher by more than 4.65%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 25.69%.

Fourth-quarter earnings reports kick off on Friday with the big banks announcing their numbers. (Getty Images)

A pivotal fourth-quarter earnings season gets underway with several big banks reporting at the end of the week.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of New York are all scheduled to post results ahead of Friday’s opening bell.

Rising interest rates (the Federal Funds rate increased by 425 basis points in 2022, the most since 1980) should help the banks by boosting net interest margins and net interest income.

On the flip side, the jump in borrowing costs could mean weaker loan demand.

Meantime, a steep decline in deal-making and underwriting fees will take a bite out of profits. Finally, investors will pay close attention to the banks’ outlooks in the face of global central bank tightening, economic uncertainty, and the growing risk of recession.

Also watch for results from the world’s largest asset manager, Blackrock, out Friday morning as well.

This week’s earnings announcements include two Dow members: health care heavyweight UnitedHealth Group, and the aforementioned JPMorgan Chase.

Gasoline and diesel prices dropped slightly overnight for the second straight day. (gasprices.aaa.com)

The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline slipped on Monday to $3.28.

On Sunday, that same gallon of gasoline was $3.281, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Saturday was $3.285.

A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.303. One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.216. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.315.

Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.

Diesel slipped lower by a penny, remaining below $5.00 per gallon on Monday to $4.653. On Sunday, a gallon of diesel cost $4.663, but that is still a far cry from the $3.583 of a year ago.

Oil prices were higher on Monday after China opened its borders for the first time in three years. (Getty Images)

Symbol Price Change %Change USO $64.83 0.05 0.08 CVX $176.56 1.32 0.75 XOM $110.53 1.32 1.21

Oil prices climbed on Monday as the borders reopened in China, the world’s top crude importer, boosting the outlook for fuel demand growth and offsetting global recession concerns.

Brent crude futures were up $1.49, or 1.9%, at $80.06 a barrel as of 0745 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.43, or 1.9%, to $75.20.

Hopes for less-aggressive U.S. interest rate rises are buoying financial markets and depressing the dollar. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for investors holding other currencies.

Both Brent and WTI tumbled more than 8% last week, their biggest weekly declines at the start of a year since 2016.

“Crude oil prices recovered from the previous week’s losses as the economic reopening in China and less aggressive monetary tightening prospects from the Federal Reserve set a positive tone for demand recovery,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures.

As part of a “new phase” in the fight against COVID-19, China opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years. Domestically, some 2 billion trips are expected during the Lunar New Year season, nearly double last year’s movement and recovering to 70% of 2019 levels, Beijing says.

Over the last week, airlines have boosted their January international seat capacity to and from China by 9.5% as they ramp up flights after its border opening, according to aviation data provider Cirium.

Despite the gains in oil on Monday, concerns remain that the massive flow of Chinese travellers may cause another surge in COVID infections, while broader economic concerns also lingered. Those concerns are reflected in the market structure for the benchmark oil futures.

Both front-month Brent and WTI contracts are in contango, when current prices are below prices for later-delivery contracts, which typically indicates bearish sentiment for the market.

“Oil prices have likely ticked up on increased confidence on China’s reopening, but fears of recession in the wider global market remains. This uncertainty will likely lead to swings in oil prices in the near-term,” said Serena Huang, Vortexa’s head of APAC analysis.

Energy futures for crude oil, refined products and natural gas have plummeted in the New Year as traders have reconsidered near-term worries over cold weather and fears of supply shortages and dumped contracts.

Live Coverage begins here

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ – New Privacy Policy

source