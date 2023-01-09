New Mexico could see another round of tax rebates – KOAT New Mexico

“This would be a way to help assist families address some of the inflationary pressures that they’ve been feeling these last several months,” said Christine Chandler, chair of House and Taxation Committee

“This would be a way to help assist families address some of the inflationary pressures that they’ve been feeling these last several months,” said Christine Chandler, chair of House and Taxation Committee

The latest breaking updates, delivered straight to your email inbox.

“This would be a way to help assist families address some of the inflationary pressures that they’ve been feeling these last several months,” said Christine Chandler, chair of House and Taxation Committee

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to push for an additional round of tax rebates at the 2023 legislative session.

$3.6 billion is expected to be available due to a spike in revenue from oil production and a booming economy, according to a recent legislative finance report.

“New Mexico is the second biggest oil producing state now. Our production of oil is second only to Texas across the country,” said University of New Mexico economist, Reilly White. “The other factor is, of course, it’s been a very good economy. The economic growth has been strong, the job market has been strong.”

“We did get a revenue forecast just recently; I think it was on Monday where it has moved upward from about 2.5 billion in excess of our last year’s budget to now 3.6 billion,” said Christine Chandler, chair of House and Taxation committee. “So, I think all of us want to act prudently and not assume that all of those monies that are coming in, that is the $3.6 billion, are really recurring money. So that is, you know, on into the future, into perpetuity, essentially. So, we need to be thinking about ways of utilizing those funds prudently.”

“On the tax system, we need to get away from businesses, taxing businesses. It makes us uncompetitive with neighboring states. So, we need to revisit that. We need to look at our personal income tax system if we can revamp those,” Chandler continued. “If we use the money to revamp those systems, it actually makes us more competitive in the long run, which is going to create more job opportunities and a better life for our citizens. On the infrastructure piece, if we can get these dollars and put them to work in our local communities, that creates jobs in our local communities, and it improves our quality of life.“



While New Republican House Leader, Ryan Lane, believes distribution of tax rebates can be good for taxpayers, he said long-term solutions are key.

“I think it’s good to put dollars back in taxpayers’ hands, but in this situation, we have so much money. Now is the time to make major changes to an antiquated tax system,” Lane said. “Now, is the time to do infrastructure, local communities, and those are the changes that are really going to put money in our citizens pockets over the long-term, perpetually instead of a short-term injection of cash. Do you want money in your pocket today that’s going tomorrow, or do we want to make changes that allow for money in our pocket, at our kids’ pockets, in our children’s children’s pockets? That’s how I view it. I think there’s a better use to those funds.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent KOAT a statement:

“New Mexico today has the opportunity to reach never-before-seen heights through our continued and responsible investments in key areas like housing, healthcare, education and public safety. Our fiscal success will enable us to double down on the investments we know are working and explore innovative new strategies that move New Mexico up in the rankings.”

A specific amount and requirements for the tax rebates is still up for discussion, if approved.

The legislative session starts Jan. 17.

Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

source