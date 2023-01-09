Scott D. Pierce: Has your favorite TV show been canceled? – Salt Lake Tribune

(NBC Universal) Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in “New Amsterdam.”

The new year has barely begun, and we already know of more than two dozen TV shows that will soon be ending.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s always better to go out leaving people wanting more. And, let’s be honest. Most shows get canceled because too few people are watching them — because, more often than not, they’re not good.

There are series that come to a good stopping point and actually stop making new episodes. That’s better that than hanging on long after running out of creative steam, which happens far too often.

I’m looking at you, “The Flash” and “Riverdale.”

(Photo courtesy Amazon) Rachel Brosnahan stars in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

“Carnival Row” (Amazon Prime); “The Crown” (Netflix); “Endeavor” (PBS); “Firefly Lane” (Netflix); “The Flash” (The CW); “The Hardy Boys” (Hulu); “Hunters” (Amazon Prime); “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS); “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime); “A Million Little Things” (ABC); “My Brilliant Friend” (HBO); “Nancy Drew” (The CW); “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix); “New Amsterdam” (NBC); “Riverdale” (The CW); “Sanditon” (PBS); “Servant” (Apple TV+); “61st Street” (AMC); “Snowfall” (FX); “Snowpiercer” (TNT); “Star Trek: Picard” (Paramount+); “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix); “Workin’ Moms” (Netflix); “Wu Tang: An American Saga” (Hulu); “Your Honor” (Showtime).

• “Stranger Things” will return for a fifth and final season, although that probably won’t be until 2024.

• “Jack Ryan” will end after Season 4, which will stream either later this year or in 2024.

• “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) will return for its sixth and final season, either in 2023 or possibly in 2024. Hulu has already ordered a sequel series, “The Testaments.”

• Although it has been announced that the upcoming third season of “Ted Lasso” would be the last, there’s been some equivocation about that so … stay tuned.

This image released by ABC shows, from left, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Anthony Anderson and Jenifer Lewis in a scene from "black-ish." ABC announced it is picking up the acclaimed comedy for a sixth season. The network is also giving an early series order to “mixed-ish,” a spinoff about show creator Rainbow Johnson’s experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s. (Ron Tom/ABC via AP)

If you’re wondering if a show you watch got canceled, here’s a list of well over 100 series that ended in 2022. There’s several I’m going to miss, including “This Is Us,” “The Big Leap,” “Batter Call Saul” and “The Good Fight.”

ABC • “Black-ish,” “Card Sharks,”; “Celebrity Dating Game,” “For Life,” “The Hustler,” “Match Game,” “Pooch Perfect,” “Promised Land,” “Queens,” “The Ultimate Surfer.”

CBS • “Beyond the Edge,” “B-Positive,” “Bull,” “Good Sam,” “How We Roll,” “United States of Al.”

NBC • “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “The Endgame,” “Kenan,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Ordinary Joe,” “This Is Us.”

(Sandy Morris | Fox) Simone Recasner as Gabby and Ser'Darius Blain as Reggie in "The Big Leap."

Fox • “The Big Leap,” “Duncanville,” “Monarch,” “Our Kind of People,” “Pivoting.”

The CW • “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “In the Dark,” “The 4400,″ “Legacies,” “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” “Naomi,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Stargirl,” “Tom Swift.”

AMC/AMC+ • “Better Call Saul” (six seasons); “A Discovery of Witches” (three seasons); “Kevin Can F**k Himself” (two seasons); “Moonhaven” (one season); “The Walking Dead.”

Animal Planet • “Pit Bulls and Parolees.”

Apple TV+ • “See” (three seasons), “Shantaram.”

BBC America • “Killing Eve.”

Freeform • “Everything’s Trash,” “Motherland: Fort Salem.”

FX • “Atlanta,” “Better Things.”

Hallmark • “Chesapeake Shores.”

(Photo courtesy of HBO) Dafne Keen stars as Lyra in "His Dark Materials."

HBO/HBO Max • “Close Enough” (three seasons), “F-Boy Island,” “Gentleman Jack,” “Gomorrah,” “Gordita Chronicles,” “His Dark Materials,” “Legendary,” “Los Espookys,” “Made for Love,” “Minx,” “The Nevers,” “Raised by Wolves,” “Search Party,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “Westworld.”

Hulu • “Dollface,” “Love, Victor,” “Maggie,” “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” “Woke.”

Netflix • “After Life,” “The Baby-Sitters Club,” “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,” “Blockbuster,” “Control Z,” “Dead to Me,” “Derry Girls,” “Family Reunion,” “Fate: The Winx Saga,” “First Kill,” “Grace and Frankie,” “The Imperfects,” “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” “The Last Kingdom,” “Locke & Key,” “The Midnight Club,” “Ozark,” “Pacific Rim: The Black,” “Partner Track,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Pretty Smart,” “Raising Dion,” “Resident Evil,” “Selling Tampa,” “Space Force,” “Summertime,” “Warrior Nun,” “Who Killed Sara?”

OWN • “Queen Sugar.”

Paramount+ • “The Good Fight.”

PBS • “Arthur.”

Peacock • “Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol,” “The Mighty Ones,” “Queer as Folk,” “Rutherford Falls,” “Saved by the Bell.”

Prime Video • “As We See It,” “The Expanse,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Night Sky,” “Paper Girls,” “The Wilds.”

Showtime • “City on a Hill,” “Desus & Mero,” “The First Lady,” “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

Starz • “Becoming Elizabeth,” “Dangerous Liasons,” “Step Up.”

TBS • “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

TNT • “Animal Kingdom,” “Claws.”

USA • “Chrisley Knows Best.”

Saved from cancellation • “Magnum, P.I.” (canceled by CBS; picked up by NBC).

IMichael Rozman | Warner Bros. via AP) In this March 7, 2019 photo released by Warner Bros., David Letterman appears with host Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in Los Angeles.(

And in daytime • In addition to the exits of “Maury,” “The Doctors,” “Wendy Williams” and “The Real,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” called it a wrap — sort of voluntarily. DeGeneres’ decision came in the wake of a tsunami of bad publicity that resulted in plunging ratings.

Oh, and “The Dr. Oz Show” bit the dust when its star launched his losing campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism.

Donate to the newsroom now. The Salt Lake Tribune, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity and contributions are tax deductible

PREMIUM

PREMIUM

PREMIUM

PREMIUM

Report a missed paper by emailing or calling

For e-edition questions or comments, contact customer support or email

sltrib.com © 1996- 2023 The Salt Lake Tribune. All rights reserved.

source