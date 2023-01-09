What Is The Hummer EV Crab Walk Feature? – J.D. Power

General Motors introduced the Hummer EV range in 2020, a real game changer in the electric segment. engineered its latest Hummer Electric Vehicles (EVs) – the 2024 Hummer EV SUV and 2022 Hummer EV Pickup with yet another option included in the four-wheel-steering system – CrabWalk mode. Let’s take a look at the Hummer EV’s driving modes and find out what CrabWalk does.



The GMC Hummer EV is equipped with three four-wheel steering options, also known as drive modes. Here are the three drive modes offered by GMC Hummer.

To put things in perspective, in traditional driving mode or steering, the driver only controls the vehicle’s front wheels while the rear wheels follow the course. However, in a four-wheel steering system, the driver can control the angle of the rear and the front wheels.

Four-wheel steering helps maneuver the vehicle at slow speeds and proves beneficial in tight parking lots and city streets. In the Hummer EVs, four-wheel steering allows the rear wheels to turn up to 10 degrees in or out. If the front and the rear wheels swivel in opposite directions, the vehicle will make much tighter turns than it will in typical conditions.

Hummer EVs have a unique feature. If the vehicle's front and rear wheels swivel in the same direction, the ride starts to move diagonally instead of circularly. This diagonally lateral movement is called crab walk.

The crabwalk mode comes in handy when you navigate tricky terrain and need extra maneuvering control of your vehicle. Here is a step-by-step guide on enabling the crabwalk feature in your GMC Hummer:

The first time you spot a Hummer EV using a crabwalk mode, it may surprise you because the vehicle seems to be gliding from side to side as if the ground underneath is moving along with the vehicle.

With the help of the crabwalk feature, the driver can avoid multi-point turns and an obstacle altogether. The diagonal movement helps the vehicle make more stable lane changes when operated at higher speeds.

It is easier to maneuver the Hummer EV with the crabwalk feature enabled when it comes to narrow pathways and obstructions while traveling in the wild. It gives the vehicle a little more agility and nimbleness, which is especially surprising when the vehicle in question is about 16-18 feet long and seven feet wide.

However, the concept of four-wheel steering is not a new one. General Motors introduced this feature more than a decade ago with its quadrasteer function. It was available only on large models like the Chevy Suburban and the Silverado to make towing maneuvers easy. With Hummer EVs, GMC has come out with more sophisticated and far-reaching capabilities with regard to the crabwalk. The crabwalk feature works beautifully both on and off the pavement.

The CrabWalk feature makes the Hummer EVs even more agile than our imagination. The CrabWalk feature takes the already excellent Hummer SUV and SUT vehicles to even greater heights by allowing the driver to skillfully maneuver the obstacles and change lanes.

