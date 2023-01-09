iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Top features available on both large screen models – 9to5Mac

September 10, 2022

Apple just unveiled four new iPhone 14 models. What’s interesting with these releases is the fact that you can finally buy a bigger iPhone without having to pay extra for the Pro features. With that in mind, there are also a lot of functions that both iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max share. Here are them.



First of all, it’s important to highlight the differences between these phones. The iPhone 14 Pro Max offers an Always-on Display, a new “Dynamic Island” cutout, a better A16 Bionic chip, and a more premium finish with glass and stainless steel – while the iPhone 14 Plus is built-in with glass and aluminum.

There are also differences in the colors available for these iPhones:

Now that we talked about the differences, let’s highlight what they both share in common.

First and foremost, you’re looking at this article because you know both of these phones have a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, but they also share the following features:

iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max almost share the same storage capacity, as both models offers options in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The Pro version, on the other hand, also has a 1TB option.

Apart from the same front-facing camera capabilities, there are ton of other camera capabilities that the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max share, such as:

Last but not least, both iPhones don’t offer support to physical SIM card. They have dual eSIM support, but it’s possible to add several eSIM carrier and choose which one do you want to use.

Both iPhones look similar now, right? The iPhone 14 Pro Max launches next Friday, while iPhone 14 Plus will be available at the beginning of October.

Which one are you planning to buy? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

