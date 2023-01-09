Stimulus Check: You'll have to pay back the IRS, if you're in one of these cases – Marca English

Pedri se inventa tres puntos

Editions:

En

Support was mistakenly issued to people who did not require it or whose legal situation was not adequate

One way to support the population in coping with the complicated economic situation generated by the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic was the three aid checks granted by the government in the last months.

However, due to some errors in the selection of beneficiaries, several people will be obliged to return the money to the Tax Agency.

The following are five points that the government will take into account to demand the return of the amount of the checks granted.

During the most difficult months, due to the health contingency, support checks were allocated to families whose income guaranteed them to get by without government assistance. However, they will now be required to pay it back.

It is likely that if a family member died in 2019, the IRS was not informed and was sent a support check so that someone else mistakenly benefited.

Under this circumstance, the family member may be required to repay the money.

According to the IRS, anyone who lost a loved one prior to 2020 may also be contacted to pay any unpaid taxes.

For those who paid taxes without citizenship, they probably received a check in error. So, they may also receive a refund request.

Another administrative anomaly that occurred was sending extra checks to those who had already been supported. These people will also have to return the additional amount received.

Those who received stimulus funds while working and paying taxes in the U.S. without being a resident alien will be required to repay the government the amount of money it gave them.

The good news is that if you have everything in order, you may be eligible for a fourth stimulus check being pushed by Democrats in Congress, which would come from a levy on big oil companies.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source