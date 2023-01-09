Chicago Bears: David Montgomery says goodbye via Instagram – Da Windy City

Chicago Bears, David Montgomery (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears opened Week 18 after what’s been a tough season in terms of wins and losses.

The breakout of Justin Fields has been something marvelous to watch, but the wins haven’t come just yet. Hopefully, following the 2022 season, this franchise can make some moves to help build around their quarterback.

One of those moves, though, appears to be heading in the opposite direction. The Bears have a key free agent in running back David Montgomery, as his contract ends following this year.

Montgomery, knowing very well the situation at hand, posted on his Instagram account prior to the Bears’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. The words were simple, and quite saddening to read.

The Bears also have second-year running back Khalil Herbert who has proven he could handle a full-time role, which might be the sole reason why the Bears could let Montgomery walk in the offseason.

But, the two of them have been a dynamic one-two punch together, and it is worth asking why Chicago wouldn’t bring Montgomery back in order to keep them a duo.

Montgomery has been a staple in this Bears offense and one of the few bright spots on a team that hasn’t been able to consistently put points on the board over the last few seasons. Still, no one can ever question Montgomery’s work ethic and attitude. He’s a true professional.

Going into his Week 18 contest, Montgomery had run for 3,588 yards and 26 touchdowns in four seasons. He has also caught 155 passes for 1,240 yards and four scores through the air.

With so many needs at other positions, running back is one of those spots that can be easily addressed in free agency or the draft, and not necessarily one they would have to spend big on.

If this is Montgomery’s last ride with the Bears, it’s been four incredible years with 32. He’s a Bear for life, and fans will always remember and appreciate the work he’s put in.

