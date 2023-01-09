Solana Price Prediction: SOL Rallies 20% and Prints Bullish Breakout – newsbtc.com

Solana rallied over 20% and surpassed $15 against the US Dollar. SOL price is showing positive signs and might rise further above the $16.80 resistance.

This past month, solana price saw a strong decline from the $15 resistance zone. There was a drop below the $12.50 and $10 support levels to move into a bearish zone again.

The price traded as low as $7.96 and recently started a fresh increase. There was a strong move above the $10 and $12 resistance levels. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $10.20 on the 4-hours chart of the SOL/USD pair.

Sol price is now trading above $15 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). The price is up over 20% and is showing positive signs, similar to bitcoin and ethereum.



Source: SOLUSD on TradingView.com

It is trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $12.87 swing low to $16.77 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $16.80 level. The first major resistance is near the $17 level. The next major resistance is near the $18 zone, above which the price might rise towards the $20 barrier. Any more gains might send the price towards the $25 level.

If SOL fails to clear the $16.80 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $15.80 level.

The first major support is near the $14.75 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $12.87 swing low to $16.77 high. The next major support is near the $14.10 level. If there is a downside break below the $14.10 support, the bears might even push the price below $13.50.

Technical Indicators

4-Hours MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is gaining pace in the bullish zone.

4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is currently in the overbought zone.

Major Support Levels – $15.80, $14.75 and $14.10.

Major Resistance Levels – $16.80, $18 and $20.

Aayush is a Senior Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Financial Market Strategist with a background in IT and financial markets. He specialises in market strategies and technical analysis, and has spent over a DECADE as a financial markets contributor and observer. He possesses strong technical analytical skills and is well known for his entertaining and informative analysis of the currency, commodities, Bitcoin and Ethereum markets.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source