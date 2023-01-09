The Apple Watch Ultra Is $50 Off at Amazon – TheStreet

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Apple’s most rugged watch is discounted and in stock.

Whether you’ve been thinking about the Apple Watch Ultra for its bigger screen, extended battery life, or the more rugged design, Apple’s (AAPL) – Get Free Report flagship smartwatch steps things up while keeping things similar.

For that rugged look and longer feature list, the Apple Watch Ultra normally costs $799, but right now on Amazon you can get the flagship smartwatch for $50 off.

It’s just $749 with an Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, or an Ocean Band. With a (AMZN) – Get Free Report Prime membership you’re also getting free fast delivery. This is close to the lowest price we’ve seen at a full $60 off as well.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apple

The biggest change with Apple Watch Ultra would be the sheer look of it. It’s larger with a flat 49-millimeter display and is encased in a protective titanium build. Still though, it’s running watchOS 9 with the same processor as the SE second-generation and Series 8.

As for controls the Ultra boasts a larger Digital Crown and side button on the right. The new addition here is the customizable “Action button” on the right. It’s easy to find with an “international orange” paint job. The Apple Watch Ultra features a similar sensor stack on the rear and it recharges with the same standard magnetic puck charger.

Like the Series 7 or Series 8, the Ultra supports fast charging with the cable that is included in the box. In terms of health features the Ultra can detect a fall or car crash, heart-rate, blood oxygen levels, take an ECG, and even provide skin temperature readings.

When recording a workout on the Apple Watch Ultra, you can see more with just a quick glance thanks to the larger display. Many apps are optimized to take advantage of this and Apple made a custom watch face to take advantage of this. “Wayfinder” like any other watch face can be customized with complications.

Last but not least, the Apple Watch Ultra can stretch battery life for up to 36 hours and with low power mode turned on you can stretch that into multiple days.

If you’ve been wanting to score one for yourself or someone has been asking for one, $50 off the Apple Watch Ultra is a pretty excellent deal.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Jacob Krol is Senior Editor of Technology and Commerce for The Arena Group’s TheStreet. He sources the latest deals, curates best-of reviews and covers new product announcements across tech, outdoors and sports.

source