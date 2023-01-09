Bitcoin news – live: BTC price slide causes heavy losses to crypto market – Yahoo Finance UK

While the worst of the squeeze is over, we’ll still be feeling the pain well into 2023

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.

After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.

Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.

This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.

Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.

You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.

Crypto market set for '$10 trillion earthquake’

16:00 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Bitcoin is back below $40,000 for the first time since early February, following a 10 per cent price drop since yesterday.

Other leading cryptocurrencies are also suffering significant losses, with Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) all falling by between 4-6 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The total losses have wiped close to $100 billion from the overall crypto market cap, according to CoinMarketCap.

02:51 , Vishwam Sankaran

Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin prices fall

Bitcoin price has dropped by over 7 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is valued at around $40,500 as Ukraine tensions rise.

The leading cryptocurrency is down by over 5 per cent compared to its price last week, and is down by 15 per cent compared to its year-to-date high of over $47,000 set on 2 January.

Ethereum is also down by over 7 per cent in the last day and is valued at close to $2,900.

Other leading cryptocurrencies, including cardano, solana, and polkadot are also down by over 5 to 7 per cent in the last day with the overall crypto market falling by over 6 per cent during this period.

Memecoins dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu are also down by over 5 to 7 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Wednesday 16 February 2022 18:15 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Storm clouds are approaching, and it could be up to a “resilient cohort of hodlers” to see them off, according to a new report from on-chain analysis firm Glassnode.

“On-chain supply dynamics are remarkably stable, a likely indication that investors are prepared to ride out whatever storm lies ahead,” the report states.

“Overall, this speaks to the continuing maturation of the Bitcoin market, as liquidity deepens, and more comprehensive risk management instruments become available. This differs greatly in comparison to historical Bitcoin market cycles where de-risking was possible only by the sale of coins in spot markets.”

You can read the full story here.

Bitcoin set for extreme price ‘storm’ in March 2022, analysts predict

Wednesday 16 February 2022 14:11 , Anthony Cuthbertson

When bitcoin’s price fell by half between November and January, several leading market commentators warned that it could be the beginning of a so-called crypto winter.

The latest bounce back means such fears are yet to be realised, with billionaire crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried now suggesting it may be a “crypt autumn”.

Speaking to Business Insider, the boss of the FTX exchange said there had definitely been a slowdown but there remained plenty of momentum and excitement in the space.

Wednesday 16 February 2022 10:17 , Anthony Cuthbertson

There are more market signals that the price of bitcoin could be set for a big move, according to prominent analyst PlanB.

The pseudonymous Dutch analyst, who has close to 2 million followers on Twitter, is best known for his Stock-to-Flow model, which puts bitcoin’s price on a path towards six figures at some point this year (originally predicted for late last year).

Looking at bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index (RSI) – a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to analyse overbought or oversold conditions – PlanB sees bitcoin as “looking incredibly bullish”.

Wednesday 16 February 2022 02:53 , Vishwam Sankaran

Bitcoin, ether prices rise, Avalanche surges

Bitcoin has grown by about 1 per cent in the last day, taking its price above the $44,000 mark.

The leading cryptocurrency has grown by over 1.5 per cent in the last 7 days, but is still down by nearly 35 per cent compared to its record high of $69,000 in November.

Ethereum has also grown by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is up by over 2 per cent in the last week.

Meanwhile, Avalanche has surged by more than 11 per cent in the last day, taking its value close to $95.

The overall crypto market has grown by about 2 per cent in the last day and is currently valued at $1.98 trillion.

Tuesday 15 February 2022 18:08 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Uber is looking into bitcoin and cryptocurrency with a view to adding it as a payment option within its app, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has revealed.

“We’re having conversations all the time,” Khosrowshahi told Bloomberg. “As the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive and becomes more environmentally friendly, I think you will see us leaning into crypto a little bit more.”

Tuesday 15 February 2022 17:26 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Various technical indicators are suggesting that bitcoin could be set for a big move, according to some crypto market analysts.

Crypto investor and author Glen Goodman has spotted a head and shoulders pattern for both bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH), which could be followed by a big jump. He includes “the small matter of Ukraine” as a caveat, which could play havoc on traditional markets and subsequently crypto if war with Russia breaks out.

Meanwhile, popular commentator @xamanap points to a massive drop in bitcoin supply on cryptocurrency exchanges, saying, “last time such a big supply dump happened was October 2020, BTC price pumped 290%.”

Tuesday 15 February 2022 11:10 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The Canadian government has announced that it will expand its Anti-Money Laundering surveillance to cover cryptocurrencies.

“These changes cover all forms of transactions including digital assets and cryptocurrencies,” Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, said at a press conference.

This inadvertent recognition of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as money may be what’s behind the latest BTC price surge, according to some market commentators.

Tuesday 15 February 2022 08:39 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Bitcoin is up nearly 4 per cent overnight, sparking a market-wide price surge.

Ethereum (ETH), BNB, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) are all up by between 5-10 per cent, pushing the overall crypto market cap back towards $2 trillion.

The price rally has added $100 billion to the crypto market since this time yesterday.

Monday 14 February 2022 22:51 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Computing giant Intel has launched a new crypto mining chip that it claims is “1,000 times better” than current processors.

The Blockchain Accelerator Chip is also apparently more energy efficient and “has the potential to enable everyone to own much of the digital content and services they create”. It will be going on sale later this year – you can read all about it right here.

Intel designs crypto mining chip that’s ‘1000 times better’ than current processors

Monday 14 February 2022 21:02 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Coinbase was unprepared for the huge rush of visitors to its app following the airing of a Super Bowl ad, which offered $15 in bitcoin to anyone signing up before 15 February.

The app saw more than 20 million hits in one minute, six-times higher than previous benchmarks, causing the website and app to crash.

“We just saw more traffic than we’ve ever encountered, but our teams pulled together and only had to throttle for a few minutes,” Surojit Chatterjee, Coinbase’s chief product officer, wrote on Twitter.

The outage caused the share price of the largest publicly listed crypto exchange to drop by a few per cent, from which it is still yet to properly recover.

Monday 14 February 2022 19:55 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Bitcoin’s quiet start to the week may not last long, according to some crypto market commentators, if reports about BlackRock are to be believed.

The world’s largest asset manager, which handles over $10 trillion in assets for institutions, is planning to enter the cryptocurrency space, according to CoinDesk.

Such a move would cause massive price volatility, with Forbes’ Billy Bambrough describing it as a “$10 trillion earthquake”.

He writes: “One of BlackRock’s funds bought bitcoin futures and just last month the asset manager filed for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would hold blockchain and crypto companies. Through 2021 other Wall Street giants have begun exploring bitcoin and cryptocurrencies amid increasing demand from their clients… Bitcoin and cryptocurrency acceptance on Wall Street was bolstered by the launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETF in October last year and corporate adoption of bitcoin and crypto is slowly increasing.”

Monday 14 February 2022 19:49 , Anthony Cuthbertson

to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates from bitcoin, Ethereum and other leading cryptocurrencies, as well as analysis from industry insiders and expert price predictions.

Growing urbanization, the need for efficient management & utilization of resources, demand for fast & efficient transport and commute, public safety concerns, and rising demand for a healthy environment with efficient energy consumption propel the demand for smart cities, driving the growth of the AI market.New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and End-User Industry :

The FTSE 100 has closed up 66 points to 7,699, hitting a 3-year high as it edges closer towards the all-time high of 7,900. Gas prices fell 20% in the final week of December, according to new data released by the Office for National Statistics this morning, amid unusually mild temperatures at the start of the new year. Meanwhile, mortgage lender Halifax today revealed the average UK house price dropped 1.5% in December.

Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the vital signs monitoring devices market and is forecast to grow by $4. 79 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027" – https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259385/?utm_source=GNW 13% during the forecast period. Our report on the vital signs monitoring devi

The Global Tensiometer Market size was estimated at USD 126. 34 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 137. 80 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9. 32% to reach USD 215. 72 million by 2027.New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tensiometer Market Research Report by Product, Industry, Region – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287079/?utm_source=GNW Market Stati

The mobile phone giant has been selling off chunks of the business to focus on its core European and African business.

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should snap up Tesla stock after it lost 68% of its value in a year. Star stock-picker Cathie Wood is buying. The post Tesla stock correction: should I follow Cathie Wood’s dip-buying spree? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

The Global Ultralight Aviation Market size was estimated at USD 6,192. 11 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 6,667. 05 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7. 92% to reach USD 9,785.New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultralight Aviation Market Research Report by Aircraft Type, Flight Operation, Propulsion, Material, Technology, System, End Use, Region – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" –

Protesters gathered in the west German village of Luetzerath on Sunday to challenge the extension of an open-air coal mine they say runs counter to the country's climate commitments.

A new report says 6 million adults were hungry but couldn't afford food in the past month.

PARIS (Reuters) -Vivendi's Canal Plus has finalised a deal to buy the OCS film and pay-TV division of Orange, France's biggest telecoms group, the companies said on Monday without disclosing financial terms. The deal would mark the end of Orange's venture into the movie industry and distribution of TV series, following years of losses at the division, created in 2008. For Canal Plus' parent company, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, the transaction could potentially allow it to add nearly 3 million subscribers and close in on Netflix in France.

Global Screen and Script Writing Software Market Global Screen and Script Writing Software Market Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Screen and Script Writing Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The global screen and script writing software market size reached US$ 120.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 270.9 Million by

Respiratory Company Pharma Rankings Respiratory Company Pharma Rankings Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 – The Patient Perspective – Respiratory Edition – The Views of 121 Respiratory Conditions Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey- Respiratory Edition, now in its 7th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Between November 2021-February 2022, the su

This week the chancellor performs his latest Scrooge act with a revamp of the energy bill relief scheme – and the signs aren’t good

Getting shot, standing in a downpour, being surrounded by bees: None are ideal, but for gamers, feeling the sensations of each is the goal.

The IAG share price is up 9% in just a handful of trading days this year. Our writer considers whether he would invest in the FTSE 100 airline group. The post The IAG share price makes a flying start to 2023! Should I buy? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

Those laid off at the social media platform owned by Elon Musk include Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, a relatively recent hire as head of site integrity for the Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter's senior director of revenue policy, Bloomberg reported. Workers on teams handling policy on misinformation, global appeals and state media on the platform were also eliminated, the report added.

The global demand for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has increased as a result of factors such as the increase in demand for efficient and hassle-free work, which is driving the growth of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market.New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Process Automation Market by Component Type, by Process, by Application, by Deployment, by Organization size, and End Use Industry – Global Opportunity Analysis

Rishi Sunak has no plan for economic growth and is allowing pessimism to hold back the recovery, the Bank of England’s former chief economist has said.

I think these dividend shares could be too good to miss following recent share price weakness. Here's why I think they could boost my passive income. The post Yields of 2.9% and 9.4%! 2 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy to boost my passive income appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

The dream of retiring abroad to sun, sea and sand becomes even more alluring during the UK's winter months. But the move to warmer climes can be fraught with tax and pension pitfalls.

source