Major RAM Upgrade Coming to Next-Generation MacBook Pro – MacRumors

The next-generation MacBook Pro models could feature faster RAM, according to a recent report from a reliable source.



MacRumors Forums member “Amethyst,” who accurately revealed details about the Mac Studio and Studio Display before those products were announced, recently provided information about Apple’s upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new machines are expected to feature the M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips, and will be equipped with “very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM,” according to Amethyst.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are equipped with LPDDR5 RAM from Samsung, with the M1 Pro chip providing up to 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth and the M1 Max chip topping out at 400 GB/s. On a speculative basis, it is possible that the next MacBook Pro models could be equipped with Samsung’s latest LPDDR5X RAM, which would provide up to 33 percent increased memory bandwidth and up to 20 percent less power consumption. This would result in a significant specification boost of up to 300 GB/s memory bandwidth for the ‌M2‌ Pro and up to 600 GB/s for the ‌M2‌ Max.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman expects the next MacBook Pros to have few other upgrades beyond the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips, and the new machines may not arrive until the first quarter of 2023. The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the ‌M1 Pro‌ and ‌M1 Max‌ chips launched in October 2021 and featured a complete redesign with mini-LED displays, and additional ports like HDMI, MagSafe, and an SD card reader.

