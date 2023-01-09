Apple's IPhone Exports from India Double to Surpass $2.5 Billion – Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.
Nissan Motor Co.’s former top lawyer, who led an internal investigation into alleged financial misconduct by Carlos Ghosn, said he endured retaliation, demotions and even surveillance of his family after questioning the integrity of the probe.
Apple’s rapidly growing export numbers illustrate how it is ramping up operations outside of China.
Sankalp Phartiyal
Apple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.
Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have each shipped more than $1 billion of Apple’s marquee devices abroad in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023, people familiar with the matter said. Pegatron Corp., another major contract manufacturer for Apple, is on track to move about $500 million of the gadgets overseas by the end of January, the people said, asking not to be identified revealing private information.
