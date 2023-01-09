Modder gives iPhone 14 Pro Max the worst feature of Android phones – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Unlike Samsung and Google, Apple has never been interested in dipping its toe into the curved display waters. But if you ever wondered what an iPhone would look like with rounded screen edges, then a modder just answered your wishes.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle lipilipsi and claims to be an iPhone hardware technician recently revealed their latest project, a modified iPhone 14 Pro Max. For the project, the modder decided to give the phone one of the more controversial design choices found on some Android phones, a curved display.

The modification involved replacing the phone’s frame with a new one and swapping out the display with a new one. Outside of that, however, everything else is pretty much the same.

You can see the results in the photos below.

In addition, the technician provided a brief video showing off all sides of the device, as well as showing the handset running.

Whether you’re fan or a hater of curved screens, we can all probably agree that iPhones look kind of weird with that type of display. And its probably safe to say that this quirky thought experiment likely won’t convince Apple to go down this road anytime soon either.

source