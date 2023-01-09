Shiba Inu Price Prediction as SHIB Spikes Up 4% – Here's Where … – Cryptonews

The Shiba Inu price is up 1.5% in 24 hours and is among the few top 100 cryptocurrencies in the green. Investors have recently been shifting attention back to the global meme market while Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) struggle to sustain key support areas.

The decline in the price of Shiba Inu that has occurred over the past several weeks began to slow down shortly after an unexplained countdown was posted on the project’s Twitter account. Prior to the countdown, users were asked to allow the Domain Name Service (DNS) to propagate correctly.

It is possible that the Shiba Inu community is hoping that the price of Shiba Inu will increase and reach $1, potentially supported by the introduction of two new tokens called LEASH and BONE. The Shiba Inu Incubator is also reportedly involved in the mysterious countdown, which involves the promotion of a potentially innovative reward system.

Shiba Inu price is preparing to chew another zero after rebounding from support at $0.000008. After printing three consecutive green candles, the second-largest cryptocurrency trades at $0.00000871. A break is required above the token’s immediate resistance at $0.000009.

Such a move could be strong enough to push Shiba Inu price to tag resistance at $0.00000946, reinforced by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in red). It is worth mentioning that SHIB is also grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern breakout.

For now, the focus is on the bulls’ ability to obliterate the seller congestion at $0.000009. Traders wishing to trigger their long positions may consider doing so after Shiba Inu breaks and holds above the upper trend line of the wedge pattern.

If Shiba Inu is able to break out of its current pattern, it could potentially experience a 66.45% increase in price, reaching a target of $0.000016. The presence of a falling wedge pattern suggests that a reversal to a bullish trend may be imminent. This type of breakout often leads to a precise and significant movement in price, as indicated by the 66.45% target in this case. This target is calculated by extending the distance between the highest points of the wedge beyond the breakout point, as shown in the illustration.

As traders follow the uptrend, they must watch closely how Shiba Inu price reacts to key levels, especially those highlighted by the 50-day EMA, the 100-day EMA (in blue) and the 200-day EMA (in purple). Movement above any of these moving averages may help signal bullish momentum or its absence.

From the same daily chart, it can be deduced that SHIB is in the bulls’ hands, especially now that the Stochastic oscillator is about to cross above the midline (50.00). Further movement into the overbought region (above 80.00) might call more sidelined buyers into the market, thus propping Shiba Inu price for a sustainable recovery to $0.000016.

Despite the current volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the number of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens held outside of exchanges continues to increase. According to Santiment, there are approximately 866.84 trillion SHIB tokens currently held in non-exchange wallets, compared to 857.63 trillion in September.

It is likely that the price of Shiba Inu will recover as more investors choose to hold their assets outside of exchanges. This trend may indicate that people believe the token has the potential to rally in the future and therefore want to hold onto it for a longer period of time. In other words, the growing number of SHIB tokens held outside of exchanges could be seen as a positive sign for the future value of the asset.

