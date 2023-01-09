Nothing Phone (1) launches for £399 or £449 without an invite code – Notebookcheck.net

The Nothing Phone (1) has arrived, although Arun Maini (Mrwhosetheboss) suggests that the company is not allowing anyone to publish full reviews yet. Still, the full Nothing Phone (1) specification sheet has landed, which is as follows:
Additionally, the Nothing Phone (1) should receive at least 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates, fast becoming the standard for Android OEMs. Unsurprisingly, Nothing has applied its ‘Nothing OS’, a skin on top of Android 12. According to The Tech Chap, Nothing has not included any bloatware, unlike many other Android OEMs, which is always nice to see.
Surprisingly, the Nothing Phone (1) is already available outside Nothing’s invite-only system. Specifically, Amazon UK is selling all but the entry-level configuration, which retails for £399 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Currently, Amazon UK is accepting pre-orders for both 256 GB of storage configurations, which should start shipping on July 21.
Nothing & The Tech Chap
