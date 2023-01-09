New On Disney Plus In January 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Willow – GameSpot

Disney+'s line-up is growing during the month of January, including more movies, TV shows, and originals. Here's what you can start streaming next month.

December is already more than half gone, and January is not far away. A new month ahead also means a whole new slate of shows and movies to watch on Disney+. Some of that content will be available on January 1, while other shows and movies will be available a little later next month. While you’re getting excited for what’s right around the corner, note that Disney+ also recently debuted its 2023 lineup with some quick looks at upcoming seasons of Mandalorian, Loki, Secret Invasion, and more.

Disney continues to keep a good thing rolling with Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Season 1 kicked off, appropriately, on May 4, 2021. The animated Star Wars series is a spinoff of The Clone Wars. The Bad Batch follows “elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.” Each member of the Bad Batch has their own specific skill, and together, they make a formidable crew in a galaxy far, far away. Season 2 gets underway on January 4 with a two-episode premiere.

Also on January 4, Willow continues with its second to last episode in its comeback season. The Willow TV series serving as a sequel to the film will wrap up its first season back after getting started on November 30. That’s right, Willow Ufgood is getting his group of misfit travelers together again, to save the world once again. Warwick Davis returns in his titular role after more than 30 years since the original Willow movie, directed by Ron Howard. Christian Slater joins the cast as Allagash, and in interviews the actor goes deep on his long-held love for the original film, the world’s sweetness and lighter tone.

