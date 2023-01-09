Apple Watch Ultra deals debut at Amazon for Black Friday – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

This Apple Watch Ultra is on sale at Amazon.

The first major Apple Watch Ultra discounts have debuted at Amazon, with prices dipping to as low as $739.

Shoppers can save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra this Friday at Amazon, with the e-commerce giant delivering the lowest prices anywhere on multiple band styles.

Choose the best Apple Watch color for you, with Starlight, Orange and Green Loop bands all on sale in the AppleInsider Apple Watch Ultra Price Guide.

In our hands-on Apple Watch Ultra review, we found the Apple Watch Ultra to have premium materials and an ultra-rugged design. It’s the biggest change to the Apple Watch since launch and the multi-day battery life is an asset.

Prices across the Ultra line have been fluctuating and this early Black Friday Apple Watch deal may end or change at any time.

Additional early Black Friday discounts

There are plenty more deals going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive savings on 2022 MacBook Air models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running this week:

There are plenty more deals going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive savings on 2022 MacBook Air models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running this week:

An impressive deal at B&H drives Apple's high-end M1 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory, an 8-core GPU and a 1TB SSD to $1,349, a discount of $300 off MSRP.

Monday's best deals include $150 off a 2022 MacBook Pro, 21% off a new Amazon Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker, 27% off an Apple iMac, and 48% off an HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 13.3" HD Notebook.

The best deals we found today include $150 off an M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, 10% off Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian, and $100 off the Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera.

