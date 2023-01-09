Tech's geniuses aren't looking so genius now – Morning Brew

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for CARE For Special Children.

Warren Buffett famously noted, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked,” and this week it looks like many tech entrepreneurs who had us all convinced they were geniuses might really have been splashing around shortsless.

To recap:

Of course, Zuck and Musk could both still turn things around, but this week’s giant missteps suggest that maybe the stories we tell ourselves about the biggest personalities in Big Tech aren’t all true—and maybe a decade of low interest rates helped them out more than they admitted. Or, as Mike Novogratz, a crypto investor who expects to lose $77 million in the FTX debacle, put it: “This is a tale as old as time. Some young charismatic guy in Bermuda shorts with the floppy hair charmed the 20 best investors and regulators in the world.”—AR

