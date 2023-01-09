Disney+ Hotstar's FY22 net loss narrows to Rs 343.16 crore – Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
India has drawn up a list of over 35 items that are being examined for a possible customs duty increase in the upcoming budget, scheduled to be announced on February 1.
Reliance Capital’s lenders have proposed holding a fresh auction next week at a minimum bid threshold of ₹9,500 crore for the Anil Ambani-founded financial services firm that’s undergoing bankruptcy resolution.
Reliance Industries (RIL) aims to build an integrated fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with plans to enter almost every product category and an equal focus on backend sourcing, according to a regulatory filing.
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
