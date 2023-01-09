Apple's muted 2023 hardware launches to include Mac Pro with fixed memory – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

The New Mac Pro could look like the old one.

Apple’s 2023 lineup of updates will be muted and headlined by a New Mac Pro, one that will look just like the 2019 model but with a lack of user-upgradable memory.

The 2023 product catalog will include a number of typical updates to various lines, as usual, as well as the possible mixed-reality headset. However, one highly-anticipated update may be less of a change than users could expect.

The Mac Pro, the last Mac in the Apple product lineup to be offered only with Intel chips, has already been reported as not including a high-specification M2 Extreme chip. According to Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, that may not be the only disappointment for the model.

Equipped with an M2 Ultra chip, the Mac Pro will apparently “look identical” to the 2019 model, complete with its cheese grater motif and user-upgradable elements. However, it is claimed that the user-changeable elements won’t include memory, as that is apparently tied directly to the motherboard and cannot be removed or changed.

Even so, there will still be two SSD storage slots and other slots for adding or altering the graphical, media, and networking capabilities. Whether this level of upgradability will be enough to draw users away from acquiring the powerful Mac Studio remains to be seen.

Other Macs and MacBooks

Alongside the Mac Pro, an updated iMac Pro has been previously rumored, but would be a surprise to Gurman if it does launch in 2023. A specification bump upgrade for the 24-inch iMac may not arrive until an M3 chip is ready, which won’t be until late 2023 or early 2024.

The muted lineup will also include 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro updates, however it is reckoned the design and features will be static. What will change is the chips to M2 Pro and M2 Max editions, but Gurman offers they could be “marginal leaps” from the M1 equivalents.

As for new Mac models, Gurman refers to a 15-inch MacBook Air as a “saving grace” for the lineup, but at the same time says a 12-inch MacBook is “no longer on Apple’s near-term road map.”

iPad, AirPods, HomePod, Apple Watch

For the iPad range, there is speculation that larger models are being worked on, but won’t arrive in 2023. Updates to the iPad mini, iPad Air, and entry-level iPad will apparently be standard spec bumps, “if they arrive at all.”

The iPad Pro updates allegedly won’t arrive until the first half of 2024. While a fair way off, a source claims the models will include a new design and will use OLED displays.

Similar disappointments are also proposed for other areas of Apple’s empire in the newsletter. For the Apple Watch, Gurman doesn’t anticipate major changes in 2023, “save for some minor performance boosts.”

AirPods may not get “updates of note” this year either, while there are seemingly no plans for a new Apple TV launch either.

The return of the larger HomePod size is apparently still on the cards, but won’t be revolutionary. Gurman says to expect a lower price point, an updated touch control panel, and the use of the S8 chip.

I have a feeling that Apple will introduce an M-Series Mac Pro, but keep the Intel version around.

This is what I expected with the Apple Silicon MacPro anyways. Apple will eventually get there with the RAM. It really depends on what the new max amount of RAM is as to whether or not the users that truly need a MacPro will like it enough to upgrade their existing Mac Pros or those waiting to buy a MacPro to consider buying one. Maybe they’ll have some kind of trickery between the RAM and a super fast SSD to try and make up for this without losing a ton of performance.

The new MacBook Pro could just use a bump to keep it current. I can’t see Apple making any major design changes to it. It’s great the way it is in my opinion. I love my 14″ MacBook Pro. It’s the best laptop I’ve ever had without a doubt.

The 24″ iMac could be updated just to keep it current. It’s getting a little long in the tooth. I’m surprised they haven’t released a regular consumer 27″ iMac with like an M1 Pro by now. I know M1 is kinda done now so I don’t expect M1 SoC’s anymore in Macs. I don’t think the average consumer really cares when the iMac was last updated though. It’s still a great desktop Mac today even though it’s approaching I think 3yrs old?

I still would like to see that rumored Mac mini design come to fruition. That looks like a great design for it with colors and everything. Maybe someday when it’s the right time they will.

We can only go off “rumors” and we don’t really know what’s going on, what’s going to be released and what was canceled for whatever reason. I don’t think it’s fair to draw true conclusions for 2023 based off rumors. We’ll all just have to wait and see.

Well any new Mac Pro will be PCIe4 bus. Now how many lanes and slots is another thing.

I hope they refresh the Intel Mac Pro

Apple's long-rumored AR and VR headset could finally debut to the world in the spring of 2023, with a pre-WWDC introduction expected before a release in the fall.

Apple's long-rumored AR and VR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for the user, new details about the inbound product surface, as Apple gets even closer to launching it.

Apple could be planning a real-world equivalent of the familiar eye-dropper tool in image apps, where a color could be set by an Apple Pencil tapping against it in an existing image.

