Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Vivo X90 Pro: Make a better choice – The Tech Outlook

Today we would be comparing the smartphones of Apple and Vivo both released in 2022. The 6.1 inches iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.78 inches Vivo X90 Pro. So, let’s start by checking their basic specs.
Back camera: Quad – 48MP f/1.8 with dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12MP f/2.8 with PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12MP f/2.2 with dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner
Back camera: Triple – 50.3MP f/1.8 with Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50MP f/1.6 with 2x optical zoom, OIS + 12MP f/2.0 with AF
Vivo X90 Pro is an Android-based smartphone powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor while iPhone 14 Pro is an iOS-based smartphone powered by a Hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic. Along with this Vivo offers you high RAM while iPhone offers you high internal storage.
Along with this Vivo X90 Pro provides you triple rear camera setup of high-resolution cameras of 50.3MP + 50MP + 12MP with better features. However, iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with a Quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 12MP + 12MP.
Talking about the battery life then again Vivo steps ahead of iPhone with a 4870 mAh battery supporting a 120W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse charging.
