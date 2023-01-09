Google Drive vs Microsoft OneDrive: Which is the better cloud storage option in 2023? – Sportskeeda

Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive are the most used cloud storage options online. However, with the ever-expanding size of files and applications, the need for vast storage space has never been more.

As demand has increased, both Google and Microsoft have been early movers in the competition for space. While both providers offer similar solutions, they have a few fundamental differences. These differences make the decision-making aspect tricky for any user.

Google Drive is a file-sharing cloud storage service introduced in 2014 and provides users with an allocated online capacity for keeping files. Integration and support for many file types are offered, along with 15 GB of free storage in the cloud drive space.

Microsoft OneDrive was introduced as a cloud storage service in 2014 for its users to store, sync, and distribute various data and files. This service is usable on multiple platforms and integrates seamlessly with MS Office tools. Like Google, Microsoft offers free storage space to users, but that limit is capped at 5 GB.

Only a few Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive users will only utilize the free tools. Many need access to more extensive services and storage to meet their demands, even if that comes at a premium price.

The accepted norm is that keeping everything in one place is crucial. Knowing the key attributes and differences will help users make an informed choice.

The cost of Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive varies according to the available storage. As mentioned above, the free accounts in OneDrive are capped at 5 GB only, which can then be expanded with a premium plan. The Standalone 100 GB plan expands the drive by 100 GB and costs $19.99 annually.

Users can also get the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans for $69.99 and $99.99, respectively. These options increase the drive size to 1 TB and offer the entire Microsoft 365 suite.

The first paid tier for Google Drive begins at $1.99 for 100 GB of storage, and 200 GB comes at $2.99. Personal users can go up to $9.99 for 2 TB of cloud storage space, the highest available option. Annual plans are also available for all these sizes, allowing subscribers to save more.

File-syncing features are readily available on Google Drive and OneDrive, making it simple to sync data across clouds. However, if speed is crucial, the latter will fit users’ needs better. OneDrive one-way sync sends incomplete packages of files rather than the entire file to the cloud. Considering this factor, OneDrive will upload much quicker than Google Drive.

The file-sharing method used by Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive is identical. If you’re using a mobile device, all you have to do to share a file with the appropriate cloud storage platform is click on it. The file-sharing capabilities of Google Drive, in contrast to OneDrive, are less robust because you cannot set link passwords, expiration dates, or download restrictions when sharing Google Drive with someone.

With only one toggle button, it’s easy to make backups of contact lists, calendar events, and media assets. OneDrive has some restrictions compared because you can only backup media files from your local phones, like videos and images.

Neither Google nor Microsoft’s cloud storage is a perfect solution by a stretch of the imagination. However, both services are efficient at what they do and provide relatively cheap solutions to those in serious need of storage space. In terms of pure valuations, Google will step ahead for specific reasons.

First, free users get 15 GB of storage space, which is 10 GB more than what’s offered by OneDrive. The extra space can make a significant difference for those who need more storage but cannot spend.

Even at premium prices, the storage space available at personal levels is also higher. Unlike Microsoft, Google offers all the services of Google One with every plan and provides the flexibility of annual and monthly payments.

However, OneDrive has become invaluable for those working in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Users can access the suite separately, but maintaining that with a cloud drive will further drive expenses.

Paid plans of Microsoft’s cloud storage are a better choice for these users. Such is the case because it gives them the necessary storage space and additional access to all products, including Microsoft Word and Powerpoint.

