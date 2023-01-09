Home Latest News Samsung Galaxy A04 released in Bangladesh – The Daily Star

Aabha Sharma
Samsung has recently released the new Galaxy A04 smartphone in Bangladesh.
Samsung Galaxy A04 comes with a 6.4-inch display with HD+ Infinity-V resolution, a 50 MP AF true dual camera, a 5 MP selfie unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. It also has 32 GB storage, with expandable SD storage of up to 1TB, and 3 GB RAM expandable up to 7GB with RAM+.
The smartphone also features an octa-core processor, One UI Core 4.1 and Android 12 OS, with sensors for accelerometer, light and proximity. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W adaptive fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A04 will be available in three colours: copper, green and black. It is currently priced at Tk. 12,999/-.

