Samsung's new washing systems can help cut microplastic … – Interesting Engineering

pcess609/iStock

Aiming to bring about a new era of sustainable living, Samsung has unveiled new innovations in washing technology that helps to reduce microplastic emissions from washers at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which concluded in Las Vegas.

A typical cycle in a washing machine produces shreds of microplastics due to the friction between the clothes and the tumbler. The microplastics generated are often drained out into water bodies, resulting in pollution that can cause harm to both humans and animals in the long run.

“Our ambition is to become the most energy-efficient appliance brand globally, and our latest products and partnerships will help make sustainable living a reality for more people and more communities," said Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the R&D Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, in a press release.

Samsung and US sports apparel firm Patagonia have been working together to counter the issue of microplastic shedding that happens during the washing process, which eventually ends up polluting oceans and other bodies of water.

The collaboration has helped Samsung develop two new features for washing machines, a filter, which is compatible with any appliance, that catches plastic materials, and a wash cycle that specializes in reducing microplastic pollution. "A breakthrough in the fight against microplastics, the Less Microfiber Cycle cuts microplastic emissions by up to 54%.8." The cycle is now available for purchase in European countries and will be soon rolled out to compatible washers in Korea from February this year and in the U.S. soon.

The firm's Less Microfiber Filter can reduce microplastic emissions by barring them from draining into the ocean at the end of wash cycles. "It will be available in select Samsung washing machines in Europe beginning in the second half of 2023 and can also be purchased separately and applied to any washer on the market, regardless of brand."

The initiative aims to reduce the impact caused by microplastic emissions, which are often overlooked in the discussion regarding major causes of pollutants. Recent studies have indicated the possibility of such particles triggering allergic reactions in humans and affecting animals. "Samsung’s latest laundry innovations will make it easier for consumers to reduce environmental waste for years to come.

The brand's efforts to introduce 20-year warranties on certain categories of appliances also "open the door for additional waste reductions by extending Samsung washers’ and refrigerators’ lifespans."

