View Photos of the 2023 BMW iX M60 and 2022 Rivian R1S Launch … – Car and Driver

2023 BMW iX M60 and 2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition exterior and interior photos.

Discerning drivers will like the R1S better in photos than when experiencing its subpar dynamics.

The Rivian’s interior is among our favorite designs at any cost.

BMW is really bucking the EV frunk phenomenon; it says only a service tech should open the iX’s hood.

The iX’s real leather isn’t as lovely as the R1S’s fake stuff.

The boxy exterior of the Rivian R1S has a hint of Range Rover, and it makes for an especially roomy interior.

BMW’s latest design language gives iX M60 an oddball appearance.

The 2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition has four electric motors that produce a total of 835 horsepower. The R1S rocketed to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The 2023 BMW iX M60 has two electric motors that combine to make 610 horsepower. In the sprint to 60 mph, the BMW was just behind the Rivian, at 3.2 seconds.

The as-tested price for our 2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition was $98,750. Our 2023 BMW iX M60 stickered for $119,795.

