Is The Menu on HBO Max? (Where to stream the movie) – Hidden Remote

If you’re a fan of actress Anya Taylor-Joy, then you’ll want to make sure you check out one of her newest films, The Menu! The movie was released in November 2022 on the big screens. Is there a platform currently streaming it?

The star plays Margot Mills, an escort who goes to an exclusive restaurant with Tyler Ledford, played by actor Nicholas Hoult. Ralph Fiennes as Chef Julian Slowik, Hong Chau as Elsa, Janet McTeer as Lillian Bloom, Reed Birney as Richard, Judith Light as Anne, Paul Adelstein as Ted, Aimee Carrero as Felicity, Arturo Castro as Soren, Rob Yang as Bryce, Mark St. Cyr as Dave, and John Leguizamo as George Díaz also round out the cast.

Behind the scenes, director Mark Mylod took charge behind the cameras. Writers Seth Reiss and Will Tracy penned the script, as well as served as executive producers alongside Michael Sledd. The project was produced by Adam McKay, Betsy Koch, and actor Will Ferrell.

You may have seen the movie in theaters and want to watch it again. Or, perhaps you were waiting for the production to come to streaming. Whatever the case may be, we have the answer on where you can watch the film online below!

Great news! The Menu is now streaming. And you can find the film on HBO Max! For those who don’t have a subscription, there are two plans to choose from on the streaming service. The first is paying $9.99/month with ads, or you can go the no ad route for $14.99/month.

The movie follows Margot and Tyler, who make their way to a coastal island to eat at exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn, according to Searchlight Productions. At the establishment is “reclusive” and “globally celebrated” Chef Julian Slowik. The two, along with other diners who received invitations for the night, will face tensions as secrets are revealed, according to the production company. But that will be the least of their worries when it’s discovered the celeb chef is using his elaborate menu to kill them all by the end of the night.

