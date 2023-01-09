Honeywell (HON) to Display Retail Solutions at NRF 2023 – Zacks Investment Research

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Zacks Equity Research January 09, 2023

Honeywell ( HON Quick Quote – Free Report) is set to showcase its technology solutions for boosting retail growth in future at the NRF (National Retail Federation) 2023 show, to be held in New York City between Jan 15 and Jan 17.

At the event, Honeywell will demonstrate how its technology can improve store associate productivity and enhance customers’ shopping experience. HON will display how one of its latest mobile devices, the CT30 XP, can help manage an entire store’s operations. At the event, visitors can take a look at HON’s latest payment solution, Honeywell Smart Pay, which offers a smooth retail experience through contactless payment.

Honeywell will also talk about how workers can experience increased connectivity with the Microsoft Teams push-to-talk (PTT) application. Upon enabling the Microsoft Walkie Talkie application, workers can experience instant PTT communications on HON’s enterprise-grade mobile computers like the CT30 XP, CT45 XP and ScanPal EDA52.

Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

Honeywell’s Productivity Solutions and Services president, Tom Chittenden, said, “At NRF this year, we’re going to show retailers how the right tools can empower employees, boost their productivity and help them better serve customers.”

Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Here are some better-ranked stocks for your consideration:

MRC Global Inc. ( MRC Quick Quote – Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 103%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

MRC Global has an estimated earnings growth rate of 325.9% and 37.4% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of the company have rallied 9.6% in the past six months.

IDEX Corporation ( IEX Quick Quote – Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.

IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.4% and 6.1% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of IEX have gained 24.6% in the past six months.

EnerSys ( ENS Quick Quote – Free Report) delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

EnerSys has an estimated earnings growth rate of 7.2% and 26.3% for fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively. The stock increased 29.7% in the past six months.

