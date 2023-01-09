BIG NEWS About Restaurants in Downtown Disney – AllEars.Net

In case you haven’t heard, Disney is working on reimagining Downtown Disney!

The shopping and dining district at Disneyland Resort is home to many beloved shops and restaurants but it will look completely different soon. Back in 2022, we learned that some big changes would happen here in January 2023 and now we’ve learned what they are!



First of all, Earl of Sandwich is coming back! This spot closed in January last year to make way for some of this construction, but it is temporarily taking over the La Brea Bakery Cafe which just permanently closed. There is not an exact opening date yet, but it will open in February of this year! There will be a grab-and-go option as well as a table service option.

Next on our list of updates is the reimagining of Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen! The restaurant recently announced it was closing for refurbishment and now we have details on what’s to come. The restaurant will be changing its name to Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio and will get an all-new menu (don’t worry, it’ll still have that New Orleans flair!).

We can’t wait to see the renovated space and new touches Disney adds. Disney said that the restaurant will be closed for a short time, but there is currently no reopening date.

Now it’s time to talk about the new restaurants! At the D23 Expo back in 2022, Disney announced that Porto’s Bakery and Din Tai Fung would be debuting a new location at Downtown Disney. Disney just announced that Porto’s Bakery will be designed and built where La Brea Bakery Cafe is now.

We also got a look at some new concept art for Din Tai Fung coming to the district — look how gorgeous it’ll look inside! There is not opening timeline for this or Porto’s just yet, but we’ll let you know when Disney makes another announcement.

If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest Disney parks changes, keep following AllEars!

Are you looking forward to the changes coming to Downtown Disney? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

There are lots of changes coming to Disney World and Disneyland in 2023. We have…

Disney just dropped a BIG tease for TRON, with many fans wondering if it could…

We’re getting HONEST about Disney World Park Passes.

AllEars readers are sharing their LEAST favorite parts of Magic Kingdom!

It’s been a year since Disney’s Magical Express service ended for Disney World. Here are…

Disney’s eye-catching 100th anniversary Platinum Ears and Ear Hat have arrived in Disney World.

A dining spot in Downtown Disney will be permanently closing.

Learn about the big changes coming to Downtown Disney restaurants!

Here are 6 reasons you might want to skip staying at a Disney World hotel…

These were all the menu updates and CHANGES in Disney World and Disneyland this week.

We’ve got new construction photos of Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe construction!

Sail on the high seas with Disney!

Big news! Character auditions are returning to the Disney College Program!

Don’t miss out on these new deals!

Disney CEO Bob Iger sent an email to hybrid employees requiring them to come into…

Want a first look at the Brightline train station that’ll be in the Orlando International…

These were the wait times on January 8th, 2023.

During the 50th anniversary celebrations at Disney World, we saw the premier of MagicBand+. This…

Take a look at the latest wait times in Disney World.

Passholder previews now available for Super Nintendo World at Universal Hollywood.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment

Name *

Email *

Website

There are lots of changes coming to Disney World and Disneyland in 2023. We have…

Disney just dropped a BIG tease for TRON, with many fans wondering if it could…

We’re getting HONEST about Disney World Park Passes.

AllEars readers are sharing their LEAST favorite parts of Magic Kingdom!

It’s been a year since Disney’s Magical Express service ended for Disney World. Here are…

Disney’s eye-catching 100th anniversary Platinum Ears and Ear Hat have arrived in Disney World.

A dining spot in Downtown Disney will be permanently closing.

Learn about the big changes coming to Downtown Disney restaurants!

Here are 6 reasons you might want to skip staying at a Disney World hotel…

These were all the menu updates and CHANGES in Disney World and Disneyland this week.

We’ve got new construction photos of Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe construction!

Sail on the high seas with Disney!

Big news! Character auditions are returning to the Disney College Program!

Don’t miss out on these new deals!

Disney CEO Bob Iger sent an email to hybrid employees requiring them to come into…

Want a first look at the Brightline train station that’ll be in the Orlando International…

These were the wait times on January 8th, 2023.

During the 50th anniversary celebrations at Disney World, we saw the premier of MagicBand+. This…

Take a look at the latest wait times in Disney World.

Passholder previews now available for Super Nintendo World at Universal Hollywood.

Shop the Disney Store | AllEars® Merchandise | Shop Amazon | Press Room | Contact Us



Read more About us or Advertise with us. We respect your right to privacy. Please take a moment to review our privacy policy and terms of use.

Copyright ©1996-2023 AllEarsNet, LLC, All Rights Reserved.

AllEars.Net, AllEars® Newsletter and any other properties owned by AllEarsNet, LLC are not affiliated with, authorized or endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with, The Walt Disney Company, Disney Enterprises, Inc., or any of their affiliates. All Disney artwork, copyrights, trademarks, service marks, and trade names are proprietary to Disney Enterprises, Inc. or, its subsidiary, affiliated and related companies.

For official Disney information, visit http://www.disneyworld.com

source