20000 went to year's first full moon party – Bangkok Post

published : 9 Jan 2023 at 09:09

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan

About 20,000 international tourists took part in this year's first full moon party on Koh Phangan from Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first event was estimated to generate up to 100 million baht in one night when hotels and resorts were 99% booked, according to local tourism associations and officials.

Despite rain early in the evening, the sky cleared, revealing the full moon just around midnight.

The 1km-long beach was filled with partygoers, many of whom enjoyed themselves until dawn.

Some visitors had only arrived shortly before last night’s full moon party while others had stayed on the island since Christmas waiting for the party, said local business operators.

The more than 200 hotels and resorts on the island were 99% booked, a clear sign that the island’s tourism was recovering.

Hotel staff and staff of other hospitality businesses are being advised to get a new shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

source