Humanity ‘could be wiped out by super-predator AI & immortal machines made by alien civilizations,’ UFO hun… – The US Sun

HUMAN civilization could be wiped out by "super predator" extraterrestrial artificial intelligence, a world-leading UFO expert claims.

Nick Pope, the former head of the UK Ministry of Defense’s “UFO desk,” told The U.S. Sun that we may one day encounter “immortal thinking machines” created by an advanced civilization from elsewhere in the universe.

And he fears that alien AI could see competing lifeforms such as human beings as a potential threat to its own existence.

But the revolutionary technology may also help humans come up with a strategy to reach out to such a civilization or detect extraterrestrial fingerprints hidden in already available data.

Speaking exclusively to The U.S. Sun at a Secret Space Program conference held in Silicon Valley, Pope said: “What technologies would a civilization significantly ahead of ours have?

“Propulsion systems, obviously; energy sources, but also biotech and artificial intelligence.

“NASA’s former Chief Historian Steven Dick said we may be living in a largely post-biological universe populated by immortal thinking machines.

“If we are dealing with extraterrestrials and some of that is AI, instead of a landing on the White House lawn, might that AI not reach out to our AI?"

Pope warned: “Might first contact happen in that way?

"Stephen Hawking warned that it would be like when the Europeans encountered the Native Americans, with all of humanity in the role of the Native Americans.

“That also ties in with the Dark Forest theory, which suggests that all civilizations keep their heads down and don't broadcast because of the fear that there might be a super predator species out there, possibly AI.

“Any hypothetical extraterrestrial AI has probably been originally programmed by biological life.

“It may have either destroyed that original biological life or just evolved and traveled, but any sentient AI program probably has self-preservation programmed into it.

“Its first principle would be to not let itself be destroyed by anything.

“If it then perceived that another civilization evolving to a higher level could destroy it, it might decide that the safest strategy would be to wipe out those civilizations before they become a threat.”

Pope said he is closely following recent developments regarding artificial intelligence coming from Silicon Valley due to their potential impact on humanity’s search for alien civilizations.

In particular, he is keeping an eye on the story of former Google engineer Blake Lamoine, who was fired by the Big Tech behemoth in July after claiming that its AI chatbot LaMDA had become sentient.

Pope explained: “Advanced terrestrial AI might be our best early warning and our best defense.

“AI could find a signal that we might already have, but which may have been lost in all the available data.

“Maybe AI could look for patterns in material that we already have and see if there are fingerprints, so to speak, that could be detected.

“With appropriate safeguards in place to stop it turning on us, we should rapidly accelerate our development of AI and pay particular attention to any programs like LaMDA that might already have achieved sentience.”

Despite the terrifying prospect of humanity’s extermination by extraterrestrial AI, Pope said the desire to make contact is simply in our nature – and could lead to a massive leap in scientific knowledge.

And he believes there is no point in trying to keep our heads down and hide from any threat that may be coming our way from outer space.

He said: “Firstly, I think it’s too late. We’ve probably been a detectable civilization for decades through our radio and TV broadcasts.

“And any telescope a million years ahead of ours can probably read the license plates on our cars.

“But the other reason is more philosophical and more fundamental.

“I think that if we took that attitude, we would never have dared to leave the first villages to explore over the mountain range.

“We'd never have voyaged over the oceans. We'd never have gone to the moon. If you want the human race to just stagnate and die, sure, keep your head down.

“But curiosity, the thirst for knowledge, and the desire to explore are, I think, inextricably linked with intelligence, and that’s who we are as a species."

He added: “We want to go out and see what's out there, and I don’t think we can or should hide away even if there are risks.

“If there are intelligent extraterrestrials out there a million years ahead of us and we can make contact, it could be the ultimate shortcut, like looking at the end of the textbook and there are the answers.

“Every field of science has its own set of unsolved problems – physics, computer science, mathematics.

“If there’s a civilization a million years ahead of us, they’ve probably solved all of those.

“They may have their own unsolved problems, but all of that is information that might exist out there if we can tap into it.”

