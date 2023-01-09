Heavy discounts on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, check out here – Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

India has drawn up a list of over 35 items that are being examined for a possible customs duty increase in the upcoming budget, scheduled to be announced on February 1.

Reliance Capital’s lenders have proposed holding a fresh auction next week at a minimum bid threshold of ₹9,500 crore for the Anil Ambani-founded financial services firm that’s undergoing bankruptcy resolution.

Reliance Industries (RIL) aims to build an integrated fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with plans to enter almost every product category and an equal focus on backend sourcing, according to a regulatory filing.

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

ETPrime stories of the day

Stock Radar: Breakout from rectangle pattern makes ICICI Lombard an attractive buy

From Marriotts to Hyatts to Le Méridiens, premium hotel assets are stuck at bankruptcy courts

From whistleblower, Dinesh Thakur’s long road to reforming India’s pharma industry

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Commodities

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Private Companies

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Trending Articles

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source