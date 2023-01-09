Realme UI 4.0 (Android 13) update and bugs tracker (cont. updated) – PiunikaWeb

Update 31 [Jan. 9, 2023; 12:57]: Realme GT Neo 2T gets public beta.
Update 30 [Jan. 6, 2023; 19:22]: Realme 9 4G & GT Master Edition get Early Access & open beta out for Realme 8 5G & Narzo 30 5G (India).
Update 29 [Dec. 30, 2022; 11:57]: Stable out for Narzo 50 Pro 5G & GT Neo 3T.
a [12:05]: Realme 8s 5G gets early access in India.
Update 28 [Dec. 28, 2022; 17:55]: Realme 9 5G early access & GT Neo 2 open beta live in India.
Also, stable is out for Realme Q5 Pro in China.
Update 27 [Dec. 27, 2022; 18:43]: Stable coming soon for Realme Q5 Pro, GT 2, GT Master Explorer, GT 2 Master Explorer Edition & Realme 10 series (China).
Also, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition gets early access (China).
Update 26 [Dec. 26, 2022; 17:23]: Realme GT 5G & Narzo 50 5G open Beta live.
Update 25 [Dec. 23, 2022; 14:41]: Realme GT 5G gets public beta (China).
Update 24 [Dec. 22, 2022; 15:54]: Public beta out for Realme GT Neo & Neo Flash (China).
a. [15:58]: Realme Q5 & Q5 Carnival Edition get stable in China.
Update 23 [Dec. 21, 2022; 16:13]: Realme X7 Max 5G gets open beta (India).
Update 22 [Dec. 16, 2022; 18:23]: Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball edition & Neo 2T early adopters reg. begins on Dec. 14 & 15; early access for Realme 8 5G, & Narzo 30 5G starts on Dec. 14.
Update 21 [Dec. 12, 2022; 11:23]: Realme GT Neo (China) gets updated.
Update 20 [Dec. 7, 2022; 17:19]: VP confirms update launch on December 8 with Realme 10 Pro; company reveals stable roadmap for Europe.
Update 19 [Dec. 6, 2022; 17:53]: India CEO reveals Realme 10 Pro 5G series to come with latest UI.
Update 18 [Dec. 2, 2022; 15:29]: Open beta released for Narzo 50 Pro 5G (India).
Update 17 [Nov. 28, 2022; 14:23]:UI details to be announced soon.
a. [18:37]: Open beta out for GT Neo 3T (India).
Update 16 [Nov. 24, 2022; 17:35]: Realme X7 Max 5G early access announced.
Update 15 [Nov. 23, 2022; 12:22]: Open beta live for Realme 9i 5G (India).
Update 14 [Nov. 21, 2022; 17:39]: Early access announced for Realme GT 5G, GT NEO 2, & Narzo 50 5G.
Update 13 [Nov. 11, 2022; 17:05]: Open beta available for Realme 9 Pro 5G & 9 Pro+ 5G in India.
Update 12 [Nov. 01, 2022; 10:10]: Early access available for Narzo 50 Pro 5G.
Update 11 [Oct. 31, 2022; 13:15]: Realme GT 2 Pro in India gets updated.
Update 10 [Oct. 27, 2022; 13:55]: Realme GT 2 & GT 2 Pro get open beta in India; same is out for Realme GT 2 & GT Neo 3 (China); GT Master Exploration Edition, & GT 2 Master Exploration Edition (China) get early access.
Update 9 [Oct. 26, 2022; 12:25]: Early access (2nd batch) released for Realme Q5 Pro (China); Realme GT 2 Pro gets stable (China).
Update 8 [Oct. 17, 2022; 18:54]: Early access available for Realme Q5 & Q5 Carnival Edition (China).
Update 7 [Oct. 11, 2022; 18:00]: Realme 9 Pro+ 5G early access available.
Update 6 [September 26, 2022; 19:18]: Early access out for Realme GT Neo 3 & GT 2 in China; GT 2 Pro gets open beta too.
Update 5 [Sept. 19, 2022; 19:34]: India CEO reveals early access roadmap; China roadmap out too.
Update 4 [Sept. 06, 2022; 11:00]: Roadmap for China reportedly revealed.
Update 3 [Aug. 04, 2022; 16:00]: Realme GT 2 Pro Early access announced.
Update 2 [June 20, 2022; 18:40]: Realme GT 2 Pro receives Dev. Prev. 2 in China.
Update 1 [May 11, 2022; 15:49]: Dev. Prev. out for Realme GT 2 Pro.
