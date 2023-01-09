The lowest Nothing Phone 1 price knocks off £100 – Creative Bloq

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The best Nothing Phone 1 prices are available in the UK right now.

The Nothing Phone 1 is the latest beautifully designed smartphone to come out with creatives in mind, and finding the lowest Nothing Phone 1 prices around has become a top search for many. That’s why we’ve put this page together, as it scours the world for all the best Nothing Phone 1 deals and brings them here.

First thing’s first – the Nothing Phone 1 is currently only on sale in India, Europe, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia, but at the time of typing, not the USA. That will all change, and it will get a US release date, but that’s to be confirmed. That may sound like a distribution fail, but the company behind the Nothing Phone 1 seems to have a master plan, having focussed intensely on the Indian market, reportedly selling 100,000 units within a matter of weeks.

Let’s talk Nothing Phone 1 price. Right now, you can get the 128GB storage option for £499 in the UK. That’s currently the best Nothing Phone 1 price that we can find, and it’s pretty competitive for similar smartphones on the market. Will this be bettered in the coming months? Almost certainly! What with Black Friday on the horizon (25 November 2022).

The most design-focussed smartphone available.

So what’s so special about the Nothing Phone 1, and why should you care about it? Well, to start off with, the Nothing Phone 1’s transparent design and LED-powered interface is pretty awesome! Like the Nothing Ears 1, this design style is like nothing else out there (see what they did there). Of course, this style may not be to your liking. But we like that divisiveness about the design. The user will know immediately if the Nothing Phone 1 is for them or not.

Price-wise, we’re pretty amazed that there has already been good Nothing Phone 1 deals. It only came out in July 2022, and already we’ve seen the retail price of £499 slashed by £100. That’s pretty amazing when you think about it (Apple, please take note).

The Nothing Phone 1 (and the Nothing Ear 1) is made by the London-based company Nothing Technology Ltd. In fact, the company only launched in 2020, which makes the release of both the Ear and Phone pretty impressive. It was founded by Carl Pei (previously co-founder of OnePlus), and has several high-level business investment from the likes of YouTuber Casey Neistat.

The Nothing Phone 1 was released in the UK, Europe, India and Australia in July 2022. At time of writing, it has not been released in the US, but there are rumours that it will get its US release in time for Black Friday 2022.

