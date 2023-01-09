4th stimulus check update 2023 — New automatic $500 UBI payments to be sent out in just weeks – see if you… – The US Sun

AMERICANS have been notified of selection and will get the first batch of monthly payments of $500 in the coming weeks.
Mayor Justin Wilson of Alexandria, Virginia has noted in a January newsletter that the city received a total of 4,159 applications for its universal basic income program.
Of those, 170 have been randomly selected to participate and they started getting notified in December.
Known as ARISE, the pilot will give $500 per month for two years to needy residents.
Originally, the first round of monthly checks was set to start going out during the last week of January.
However, local news outlet the Patch reports that they will go out in February.
Follow our stimulus live blog for more news and updates…
The Cook County Promise program will pay 3,250 eligible families $500 a month in no-strings-attached direct income for two years.
The county will choose the recipients from a lottery this month.
Over 184,000 residents applied before the October deadline, according to Cook County officials.
Those selected should have begun receiving the funds in December.
A rebate in Massachusetts is not what many residents expected.
Some are getting as little as $9 back, while others get as much as $20,000..
The rebates are equal to 13 percent of a resident’s 2021 state income tax liability, with an average rebate sitting at $529, reports Mass Live.
However, households that are part of the bottom 20 percent of earners will get an average credit of just $9, while the middle 20 percent will get about $208.
Households with incomes of $1million or more could see a credit of more than $22,000.
Tallahassee, Florida is encouraging property owners to switch to natural gas appliances with rebates of up to $2,000.
The push for natural gas is meant to reduce the city’s demand for electricity.
Applicants can get a total of 10 rebates to install new gas furnaces, water heaters, pool heaters as well as a host of other gas-powered appliances.
The city will even provide the gas from the street at no extra charge.
To see if they qualify, residents can fill out either the residential or commercial rebate applications.
Many Americans were pleasantly surprised to receive a larger tax refund this year due to state surpluses.
In addition, temporary programs like federal stimulus checks and the Child Tax Credit program increased the average tax return by nearly 14 percent, according to the IRS.
Taxpayers were able to claim the fourth federal stimulus checks if they didn’t receive them in 2021.
Families also could claim a third check for children born in 2021.
Citizens across the country received financial aid over the last two years through direct payments.
These “state stimulus checks” helped residents make ends meet at the height of the pandemic, and during the historic inflation that followed.
Of all the states, Maine shelled out the most money to residents with checks going out for amounts between $850 and $1,700.
The payments depended on income and filing status, according to Yahoo Finance.
The tax credits for buying electric vehicles apply to both new and used cars.
Although this law has been on the books for some time now, it was tweaked when the Inflation Reduction Act was signed.
Those who buy a new car will get up to $7,500 credit, and those who buy used cars will get up to $4,000.
It’s important to note the amount you’ll get depends on things like household income and the sale price of the vehicle.
Purchases of used vehicles will qualify for the tax break starting in 2023.
The Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and rebates for those who turn to cleaner energy sources.
The act provides credits for those who buy electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances, install solar panels in their home, and more reports CNBC.
However, these incentives have different timelines for when payments will start going out.
Some consumers may have to wait until 2024 to reap the benefits.
The Direct Assistance Program in Johnson County was launched to provide low-income workers with a stimulus boost.
It was funded using $2million from Johnson County, $1.35million from Iowa City, and $27,000 from Coralville.
But, $2.68million of the funding was originally used, meaning more than 300 applicants were left out.
Officials claimed that the workers were excluded because they lived outside of Iowa City limits, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.
Illinois residents have received a total of $1billion in income and property tax rebates under the Illinois Family Relief Plan.
The rebates were designed to help struggling families make ends meet, according to the Illinois Senate Democrats.
Families who filed 2021 state taxes were eligible to receive up to $700 and those who filed property taxes were eligible to receive up to $300.
The last round of excluded worker payments has been sent in New York.
The Excluded Workers Fund was expanded in 2022 to provide aid for undocumented workers that were ineligible to collect federal stimulus checks.
A total of $2billion in the state's surplus was allocated for undocumented workers who earned less than $26,206 in 2020.
The fund has now been completely allocated.
Roberta Reardon, commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor said of the program, “It exemplifies the values of New York State and our ability to look out for our neighbors during the most difficult of times.”
If you’re looking to save some extra cash by purchasing a used vehicle, you’re in luck as you can still get a credit worth up to $4,000.
Similar to the new vehicle credits, there are limits on used EVs. They are:
A deal has been made to give hundreds of thousands of Richmond residents property tax rebates next year under an $18million plan.
Richmond, Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney and six city council members have agreed on a plan to send out rebates which would reduce a property owner’s tax bill by five cents per $100 of assessed property.
Currently, property owners pay $1.20 for every $100 of property, but under the mayor’s Five Back initiative that number would go down to $1.15.
“So, a home assessed at $350,00 and a real estate tax bill of $4,200 would receive a one-time rebate of $175,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.
The rebates will cost the city $18million taken from its budget surplus for 2022.
Rhode Island is offering a rebate program as an incentive for residents to choose greener cars.
The program began in July with a budget of $1.25million and is now down to about $829,000, WPRI News reports.
The most popular car brands are Chevrolet, Hyundai, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen.
A state program in Rhode Island offers up to $2,500 for purchasing an electric vehicle.
Residents can get up to $2,500 for a new electric vehicle, $1,500 for a used one, $1,500 for a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and $750 for a used hybrid.
The program launched in July and has already given $1.25million to residents.
November sold 38 electric vehicles and over $89,000 in rebates were distributed, WPRI News reports.
Oregon residents have a big check coming in the upcoming months as unclaimed funds from a $10million pot are being distributed.
Treasurer Tobias Read announced that nearly $10million in unclaimed funds will be returned by summer 2023.
“We’re excited to return millions of dollars in unclaimed funds to their rightful owners,” Treasurer Read said.
The unclaimed funds are part of the Checks Without Claims initiative that aimed to connect forgotten funds to their rightful owners.
Oregon residents can expect to claim checks ranging from $50 to $10,000.
Georgia residents may see money coming from a surplus budget amounting to over $6billion.
The state ended the 2022 budget year with $6.6billion in surplus cash.
On January 9, the state will finalize a plan for the surplus.
Governor Brian Kemp announced plans to spend over $3billion from the $6.6 billion pot to distribute one-time tax rebates.
In Chelsea, Massachusetts, 2,000 eligible residents received monthly stipends ranging from $200 to $400 a month.
The program ran from November 2020 to August 2021 before launching a second phase, which will have 700 participants.
However, those who are selected will only get the cash for three months.
A universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved with a whopping $5million budget in Missouri.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri voted to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families.
Mayor Tishaura Jones still has to approve the measure in order to finalize details.
If passed, $5million will be put toward providing low-income families with the payments for 18 months.
The money comes from pandemic recovery funds and will be used to help families who are still recovering from financial losses due to the pandemic.
Millions of Americans have until the end of the month to submit applications for a one-time direct payment worth up to $1,500.
The ANCHOR Property Tax relief provides more than $2billion in assistance for both homeowners and renters across New Jersey.
The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters scheme aims to provide residents with aid in the form of tax rebates.
Americans can file applications online, but there is a race against time as the deadline is January 31.
South Carolina has been sending out relief payments of up to $800 since the fall.
The ultimate refund amount depends on your tax liability from 2021.
While the original deadline to submit your 2021 tax return and claim the rebate passed on October 17, the state extended the deadline to February 15, 2023, due to Hurricane Ian.
Those who file by the February deadline should receive their check the following month.
Pennsylvania is offering multiple rebates for older, low-income renters and property owners.
The maximum combined payment is $1,657.50 depending on income, living situation and filing status.
The extended deadline to apply for the rebate passed on December 31, with the final remaining payments being sent out on a first come first serve basis in early 2023.
Idahoans had until New Year's Eve to file their 2021 taxes and claim their rebates.
The state's program gives $300 to solo filers and $600 to joint filers or 10 percent of a filers tax amount in 2020, whichever is larger.
An additional bonus rebate provides each taxpayer and dependent $75 or 12 percent of the filers tax bill in 2020, whichever is bigger.
Those who filed just before the deadline can expect their rebate in early 2023.
The state is sending out roughly 75,000 payments per week.
Coloradans who filed their 2021 tax return by the extended deadline of October 17 may still be waiting for their relief mailed relief checks.
The Colorado Cash Back program gives $750 to solo filers and $1500 to joint filers regardless of income.
Colorado plans on sending out all checks by January 31.
Nearly 23million residents should receive Middle Class Tax Refund in California as multiple batches were issued in October 2022 and will continue through this month.
According to the MCTR website, those eligible for payments include taxpayers who:
Californians will receive their payment by direct deposit or debit card.
Lastly, make sure you’ve been paying the correct amount for withholdings.
It’s better to overpay and get some of that money back in a tax return than to underpay and owe a penalty come April.
You can use the IRS’s Tax Withholding Estimator to determine if you need to update your withholdings or quarterly tax payments.
Six store changes Walmart is making to your shopping experience
Major Walmart changes for 2023 revealed
Eight tax credits to cut your federal tax bill or boost your refund
Rare dime sells for $11,400 online exact date and strike details to look for
© 2020 THE SUN, US, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY | YOUR AD CHOICES | SITEMAP
4th stimulus check update 2023 — New automatic $500 UBI payments to be sent out in just weeks – see if you… – The US Sun
AMERICANS have been notified of selection and will get the first batch of monthly payments of $500 in the coming weeks.