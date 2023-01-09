Mengshi’s 1,000HP M-Terrain EV Could Become China’s Answer To The GMC Hummer EV – CarScoops

The Mengshi M-Terrain has four electric motors delivering a cool 1,000 hp

An off-road-focused SUV is being developed in China and if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to drive an electric tank on the road, this thing might come close.

The electric truck is currently being developed by Mengshi, a brand launched by Dongfeng last year. Mengshi translates to Warrior and Dongfeng has previously used the Mengshi badge on a number of combustion-powered military vehicles it has produced over the years. This is the first time the Mengshi name has been used on a production model.

The vehicle is officially known as the Mengshi M-Terrain and is underpinned by the automaker’s MORA platform. The M-Terrain has already been previewed as a concept and these recent spy images reveal that the road-going model will look very similar.

Found at the front are a set of compelling LED headlights and daytime running lights with a particularly striking design. The rest of the front fascia is dominated by sharp lines, dramatic creases, and angular edges.

Mengshi’s designers have continued the aggressive theme across the rest of the off-roader’s exterior. The rear end is particularly bold with its dramatic LED taillights.

Car News China reports that both all-electric and range-extender versions of the M-Terrain SUV will be eventually offered. The first will have a 140 kWh battery pack that drives four electric motors delivering a total of 1,000 hp and capable of 500 km (310 miles) on a charge. It will also feature three electronically controlled locking differentials. Meanwhile, the range-extender version will have a smaller 65.88 kWh battery pack with a small engine acting as a range extender and 800 km (497 miles) of range. The all-electric model should be able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.2 seconds.

The interior of the M-Terrain is just as eye-catching as the exterior. It features a prominent flat-bottomed steering wheel, a large central infotainment display, and a digital instrument cluster.

The off-roader is expected to launch next year but pricing details are not yet known.

