Air Fryer Deals for January 2023: Ninja, Tefal and more – TrustedReviews

Looking to upgrade your kitchen with a brand new air fryer? Use our guide to help you nab a deal on the latest single-drawer and two-drawer models.

After a year filled with incredible devices like the iPhone 14 Pro and the Sony WH-1000XM5, it’s the humble air fryer that has dominated the discourse as of late, and with all the benefits offered up by the electric cooker, it’s easy to see why.

As a more cost effective means of cooking food, not to mention the fact that it can offer up tasty, ready to eat meals in a shorter period of time than a conventional oven – the air fryer is a must have device for any modern kitchen.

If you’re in the market for such a device but don’t fancy forking out full price for your desired model, then we’ve got you covered. Using our expertise from having reviewed countless air fryers, not to mention knowing a bargain when we see one, you can rest assured that we won’t post anything here unless we believe it to be a deal that’s worth your time.

With that in mind, keep on reading to see which air fryer deals are available today, and be sure to check back in the future if you can’t find exactly what you’re after right now. Alternatively, if you’re not entirely sure which air fryer is right for you, you can peruse through our easy to use round-up of the best air fryers available.

Tower T17088 Vortx 9L Deal

Easily one of the best deals you can find right now on a dual basket air fryer, this is a great shout for any large families looking to upgrade.

Tower Vortx Eco Duo Basket Air Fryer Deal

This air fryer features two baskets of varying sizes, ideal for cooking a main dish and some sides at the same time.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Smart Cooker Deal

This 11-in-1 cooker from Ninja can air fry, slow cook, bake and more, making it the go-to machine for all your cooking needs. Just make sure to use the code SAVE15 to get the full discount.

COSORI Air Fryer Deal

This stylish air fryer from Cosori is ideal if you’re only cooking for yourself, particularly as it won’t take up much space in your kitchen. There’s even a recipe book included with 100 ideas for tasty meals.

Tower Xpress Pro Combo Air Fryer Deal

This nifty 10-in-1 air fryer from Tower comes with a clear window so you can see exactly how your food is doing as it cooks, letting you know how far it is from being properly cooked.

Tefal EasyFry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

Another great option if you’re cooking for yourself, this air fryer also doubles as a grill for your kitchen – perfect for whipping up healthy meals in an instant.

As its name implies, an air fryer is a tabletop convection oven that is able to simulate the results of deep frying by circulating hot air throughout its interior, adding a crispy layer on top of whichever product is being cooked.

The answer to this question depends entirely on how often you plan on using the device and how many people you intend to cook for. If you’re looking to feed a large family then anything other than a dual tray air fryer will be out of the question, simply because you won’t have enough space to cook everything.

For those who only plan on using an air fryer occasionally, either because you rarely get the chance to cook at home or because you would rather prepare meals in a different way, then you’ll be fine with a smaller, single tray air fryer. Plus, compact air fryers are an ideal buy if your kitchen space is limited.

Generally yes, air fryers tend to be cheaper to run than ovens due to the rising cost of gas and the fact that air fryers use a lesser amount of electricity.

Chicken can be cooked in an air fryer, as well as other similar food products such as beef, lamb and fish. As it so happens, there are very few things that can’t be cooked in an air fryer, hence why they’ve become so popular for home cooking.

Given that the more premium-level air fryers can cost a decent amount, it’s understandable why you’d consider holding off buying until a major sale like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. Because of the increasing popularity of air fryers however, there are more options to choose from than ever before, which has led to some seriously competitive pricing.

For example, it’s now possible to find an air fryer for around the £50 mark if you know where to look, which is why you won’t be disappointed with the deals that are currently available. Plus, there’s the additional concern that for some air fryers, the price could always increase further into the year, just as we’ve seen for products from the likes of Sonos, Sony and Apple.

