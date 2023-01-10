DOGE Daily: Price Rises With All Eyes On Fed, 'Dogecoin … – Benzinga

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.7% higher at $0.07 in the early hours of Wednesday.

DOGE was seen trading higher alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.1% to $1.03 trillion.

YTD performance

Cryptocurrencies were in the green even as other risk assets like stocks saw volatility on Tuesday evening. OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya said that the “base case” for U.S. Federal Reserve’s Aug. 25 slated Jackson Hole Symposium “still leans towards the hawkish side.”

There is a chance that Chair Jerome Powell may sing a dovish tune, according to Moya. “Financial markets will remain in choppy waters until Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson hole speech,” the analyst said.

Dogecoin ‘millionaire’ Glauber Contessoto said on Twitter on Tuesday that he would purchase $20,000 worth of Ethereum if the second-largest cryptocurrency dropped under $1,000 again.

I’m buying $20K worth of #Ethereum if it drops under $1,000 again

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus shared images featuring Ethereum’s co-creator Vitalik Buterin on Twitter. The photos were put through “FaceApp” with one of Markus' tweets carrying the text “Vitalia Buterin.”

