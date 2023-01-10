Football Ape Fan Club: The Legendary Football NFT Collection – NFTevening.com

Home » Sponsored Content » Football Ape Fan Club: The Legendary Football NFT Collection

Football Ape Fan Club (FAFC) is a new and exciting collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by legendary footballers from around the world. The collection aims to create a sports metaverse. Additionally, FAFC holders will have access to four high-quality sports-related NFT projects for free within a year. These projects include Baby FAFC, Mutant FAFC, NFL NFTs, and NBA NFTs.



Mint Is Live: Mint Link | Click here The minting process takes place in four phases, each featuring a different number of NFTs at varying prices. Firstly, 2,500 FAFC NFTs will be available for 0.04 ETH each. Consequently, the second phase will feature another 2,500 FAFC NFTs, available for 0.06 ETH each. The third phase will have 955 FAFC NFTs available for 0.08 ETH each. Finally, the fourth phase will feature 955 FAFC NFTs available for 0.1 ETH each.

The timing could not be more perfect, as we approach the World Cup Final, right before Christmas. It is just another reason to be part of the football fever, or even think of it as the web3 Christmas present you have been thinking of!

Holders of FAFC NFTs will have the opportunity to claim free Mutant Football Ape and Baby Football Ape NFTs. Only gas fees are being charged. For example, if someone holds one FAFC NFT, they can claim one Mutant and one Baby FAFC NFT for free. If they hold 50 FAFC NFTs, they can claim 50 Mutants and 50 Baby FAFC NFTs for free.

Besides having access to various sports related NFT projects, FAFC NFTs offer more utility than just serving as PFPs. The collection aims to create an NFT metaverse, bringing added value to each NFT project. The total 7,910 FAFC NFTs pays tribute to iconic footballers, with the numbers 7, 9, and 10 being chosen to honor legendary players.



The inspiration behind Football Ape Fan Club is the love and passion for football. The collection also pays tribute to iconic footballers. From Cristiano Ronaldo to David Beckham, the FAFC collection celebrates the rich history and cultural significance of football. By creating a sports metaverse and offering various sports-related NFT projects, the collection brings fans and collectors closer to the sport they love. It also provides a unique opportunity to engage with and collect NFTs featuring their favorite footballers.

The Football Ape Fan Club collection is a must-have for sports fans and collectors alike. It offers the opportunity to engage with and collect NFTs featuring your favorite footballers and provides the potential for added utility through the sports metaverse. The opportunity to claim free Mutant and Baby Football Ape NFTs just for holding FAFC NFTs, among other benefits, is just another reason for collectors to jump on board.



