Former CEO Bob Iger Shuts Down 'Ridiculous' Rumors of Potential … – WDW News Today

The recently retired Disney executive, Bob Iger, sat down with The New York Times in a recent interview talking all about how “Star Wars” helped Disney survive the streaming wars, rumors about a potential return to The Walt Disney Company, and more.

Iger sat down with Kara Swisher of The New York Times and addressed the rumors of potentially returning as CEO of The Walt Disney Company again.

When Kara said, “There are rumors that you could become Disney’s CEO again.” Iger replied by simply saying, “Well, that’s ridiculous.”

Iger continued and said, “I was CEO for a long time. You can’t go home again. I’m gone.”

Iger officially retired from The Walt Disney Company at the end of last year.

To read and listen to the entire interview, click here to be brought to The New York Times website.

well, i guess Kara Swisher got roasted.

Tired of Disney management nickle and diming the public. I read an article today in which the Disney Cruise Line is charging cruisers money for covid tests when they disembark at outrageous prices. Two tests available: $98.33 or $41.40. Unbelievable!!! Does Disney have any morals? The government is giving each household 4 free tests. Pack them folks, or Disney will price gouge you.

As I keep saying on here TIME AND TIME AND TIME AGAIN, we need to do the following

VOTE WITH OUR WALLETS

TAKE THE GUEST SURVEYS

EMAIL DISNEY

OUTLINE OUR ISSUES, AND EXPLAIN WHAT WE WANT THEM TO DO TO CORRECT THEM BEFORE WE CAN RETURN TO THE PARKS

AND FINALLY, ASK FOR A THOROUGH EXPLANATION OF HOW OUR COMPLAINTS ARE HANDELLED

We OURSELVES need to take action, and to TEACH DISNEY A LESSON for pricing us out. The means are justified by an END. That end is a CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP.

I will PERSONALLY ask ANYONE who comments here WITHOUT vowing to put up the fight I’m putting up WHY they’ve chosen not to, and if they think it’s worth it, but I think we MUST band together.

Just a thought

I think he deserves it. I mean he has been CEO for years and there is a point where yoy have to step down. Belive me my Dad is in a similar position right now with him wanting to retire but is having difficulty with it. I do wonder if someone on Twitter would ask if he would like to consult them once in a while though. I still think we should at least give Bob Chapek a chance. After all if the rumors of him hiring Jon Favero as the new creative officer is ture then he really is committed to proving himself to everyone.

Good. Bring back Eisner.

even iger admits he is incapable of undoing the damage of bob the bean counter chapek.

iger is basically admitting he cannot fix the mess bob the bean counter chapek has made. hey tom, ask your moderators why my original comment basically saying the same thing was censored. you might want to take a really good look at who you have hired as censors.

Comments are closed.

All times are Eastern (ET)

