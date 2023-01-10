Amazon and Microsoft Are Under Pressure to Offer ESG Retirement … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Open kick starts the trading day, breaking down what’s moving markets and why. Francine Lacqua and Tom Mackenzie live from London bring you an action-packed hour of news no investor in Europe can afford to miss.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

Street Art pioneer FUTURA started painting his name on walls as a coping mechanism to deal with his struggle around identity. But as he turned a signature into a brand he quickly realized that it could also be a business. And that’s where things got interesting.

Fewer German Companies Plan Price Increases in Coming Months

European Stocks Fall as Fed Officials Dash Pivot Bets Before CPI

Goldman No Longer Sees Euro-Area Recession as It Lifts Outlook

Denmark’s Inflation Rate Falls for Second Month, Suggesting Peak

Norway Inflation Slows Most Since May, Cooling Rate-Hike Bets

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Spiral Quickened as Suppliers Lost Patience

Poland’s Election Provides a Path Out of EU Isolation

Xiaomi-Backed China Lidar Firm Hesai Nearing US IPO Filing, Sources Say

Virgin Orbit Rocket Suffers Failure, Denting UK Space Ambitions

World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC Misses Sales Forecasts as Demand Wanes

Ukraine Latest: EU and NATO to Sign New Cooperation Agreement

Malaysia Speeds Up Hiring Foreign Workers Amid Labor Crunch

US Consumers Roll Over More Credit-Card Debt as Inflation Bites

Family Offices Bypass Private Equity Funds to Make Bets Directly

The Best Extended-Stay Hotels Now Feel Like Home—But Fancier

Bennett, Bowers Lead Champion Bulldogs’ Demolition of TCU

Earnings Season Will Hang on Price-to-Recession

Selling Topshop Would Be a Fashion Fix for Asos

After All the Hookups, Tinder Wants to Redefine the Relationship

Who Owns the Content AI Creates?

America’s Aggressive Chip Strategy Forces China Into a Corner

Iran Ex-President’s Daughter Sentenced to Prison Over Protests

Gender Pay Equity Progress in US Is Slowed by Family Leave, Study Says

Australian Polluters Face Tougher Targets in Bid to Hit Net Zero

China Has Set Its Sights on Cornering Another Green Energy Market: Hydrogen

Vancouver Skyscraper Twists Around Zoning Restrictions

NYC Subway Crime Jumps 30%, Defying Surge in Police Patrols

Extreme Acceleration Is the New Traffic Safety Frontier

CFTC Sues Trader Over Alleged $114 Million Mango Markets Crypto Swaps Scam

Solana Is Trying to Break Its Ties With Bankrupt FTX (Podcast)

Ex-FTX US President Harrison to ‘Share in Time’ What He Knew About Firm

Is your 401(k) supporting fossil fuels? This year may see more employee pressure on companies to provide sustainable investment options.



Most corporate retirement plans are awash in fossil-fuel investments. But that could start to change this year as a new US rule comes online and employee pressure builds for more climate-friendly options.

Starting on Jan. 30, a Department of Labor rule will take effect that explicitly allows fiduciaries to consider climate change and other environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in the selection of corporate-sponsored retirement plans. The rule clarifies Trump-era guidance that left unclear whether climate factors could be considered material risks.

