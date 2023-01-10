Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction – Can LUNC Hit $3 in Next Bull Market? – Cryptonews

The Terra Luna Classic price prediction is bearish, as the LUNC/USD pair has fallen below $0.000169, a support level extended by an upward trendline. The cryptocurrency market has recently been harsh on investors, with most cryptocurrencies unable to produce gains due to liquidity issues at FTX, Genesis, and many other crypto exchanges.

Terra Classic (LUNC) witnessed a slight price increase, bucking the trend of other large market-cap cryptocurrencies. According to CoinMarketCap data, the price of LUNC increased by more than 2% during the European session.

It was trading at $0.0001642 as of this writing, giving it a market cap of $982 million. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) are still present in the market, so trading volume has dropped and has stayed below $1 billion.

Law enforcement agents in Singapore have reportedly opened an investigation against the troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut. The company’s management are suspected of committing fraud and other crimes over the years.

An investigation into Hodlnaut’s possible complicity in cheating and fraud was reportedly initiated by Singaporean authorities, as reported by Bloomberg.

As a result of multiple reports, the company’s directors have been called out for “false claims relating to the company’s exposure to a certain digital token.” In August, the bitcoin lending platform in Singapore suspended withdrawals, deposits, and token swaps due to “challenging market conditions.”

About 80% of its staff was let go, and interest rates were lowered, all within the span of a week after service was temporarily halted.

In an effort to “rehabilitate” the company and avoid a forced liquidation of its assets, Hodlnaut requested judicial management from the Singapore High Court.

Hodlnaut was among the many victims during the catastrophic Terra crash in May of this year. The company’s exposure to the algorithmic stablecoin UST resulted in a loss of $190 million. The cryptocurrency lending platform may have been concealing information from its customers.

According to Bloomberg’s findings, many business employees destroyed over a thousand “essential” papers that could have provided evidence of the vulnerability.

There was widespread panic among investors and market turmoil as Terra’s native token, LUNA, and stablecoin, UST, both crashed to near zero.

Several accounts confirmed that some people’s multimillion-dollar losses led them to take their own lives.

Terra Classic’s current price is $0.000164, with a 24-hour trading volume of $90 million. Terra Classic has increased by 2.65% in the previous 24 hours. CoinMarketCap now ranks 43rd, with a live market cap of $982 million. The circulating supply is 5,990,448,508,950 LUNC coins.

On the technical front, the LUNC/USD is bearish after breaching the $0.00016 upward trendline support level.

Closing candles below this level have the potential to drive the bearish trend until the $0.00011 level.

The RSI indicates a selling trend, while the MACD signals a bullish trend. In addition, the 50-day moving average is indicating a bearish trend under $0.00022, which is acting as a resistance for the time being.

So, while LUNC is unlikely to reach $3 anytime soon, keep an eye on $0.00016 as a cross above this can trigger buying until $0.00027 or $0.00036.

Despite the fact that the cryptocurrency market is currently bearish, the three coins on presale listed below have greater upside potential.

Dash 2 Trade is an Ethereum-based trading intelligence platform that provides traders of all skill levels with real-time analytics and social data, allowing them to make better-informed decisions. The platform will go live in the first quarter of 2023, providing information to investors to assist them in making proactive trading decisions.

After raising $7 million in just over a month, Dash 2 Trade, a platform for crypto trading intelligence and signals, has piqued investors’ interest. As a result, the D2T team has decided to abandon the project at stage 4 and reduce the hard cap target to $13.4 million.

Dash 2 Trade has also been a success, with two exchanges (LBank and BitMart) pledging to list the D2T token once the presale is over. 1 D2T is currently worth 0.0513 USDT, but this will rise to $0.0533 at the end of the sale.

D2T has raised more than $7 million so far by selling more than 83.5% of its tokens.

RobotEra (TARO) is a Sandbox-style Metaverse that will release an alpha version in the first quarter of 2023. Gamers will be able to play as robots on its platform and help build its virtual world, which will include NFT-based land, buildings, and other in-game items.

TARO has already raised over $260,000, and one TARO is currently sold for 0.020 USDT (it can be purchased with either USDT or ETH), but this price will rise to $0.025 during the second stage of its presale, which will begin soon.

Calvaria is a new bitcoin gaming company that has the potential to dominate the play-to-earn market. According to Calvaria (RIA) developers, the requirement for cryptocurrencies in order to participate has proven to be a significant barrier to widespread Web3 gaming adoption.

As a result, the game will have both free-to-play and pay-to-win modes, with the free-to-play mode accessible to players who do not possess cryptocurrency. The presale has raised nearly $2 million since its inception and is now in its final stages after the developers decided to end it early.

The presale was supposed to last ten stages and include 300 million RIA tokens. However, the developers have decided to alter the presale offering, which means that stage 5 will be the final chance for investors to buy RIA before they are published to the public market, where prices are expected to rise significantly.

