Live Commentary Now Airing for Nov. 7 Antares Launch – NASA's … – NASA Blogs

NASA’s Northrop Grumman CRS-18 Commercial Resupply Mission

NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman is targeting today for the launch of its 18th contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station. The five-minute launch window opens at 5:27 a.m. EST. Live launch commentary has begun on NASA TV.

A launch this morning would put Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft at the space station on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

source