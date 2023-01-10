Live Commentary Now Airing for Nov. 7 Antares Launch – NASA's … – NASA Blogs

NASA’s Northrop Grumman CRS-18 Commercial Resupply Mission
NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman is targeting today for the launch of its 18th contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station. The five-minute launch window opens at 5:27 a.m. EST. Live launch commentary has begun on NASA TV.
A launch this morning would put Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft at the space station on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
