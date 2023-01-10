USD/JPY: Double bottom forming at 130.40 weekly support? [Video] – FXStreet

Duncan Cooper

EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0700 in Tuesday's European trading, awaiting fresh impetus to extend the advance. The US Dollar pauses its sell-off, as the US Treasury bond yields rebound amid a mixed market mood. Fed Chair Powell's speech is in focus.

GBP/USD is dropping to test 1.2150, portraying cautious markets ahead of speeches by BoE's Bailey and Fed's Powell. The US Dollar attempts a bounce amid hawkish Fed commentary and a tepid risk tone.

Gold price extends its consolidative price move for the second successive day on Tuesday and holds steady near an eight-month high touched the previous day. The XAU/USD is currently placed just below the $1,880 level.

SHIB token’s trade volume is up 93% over the last 24-hours as the top 100 largest whales on the Ethereum network continue accumulating the Dogecoin-killer.

The two largest economies in the world are expected to report inflation figures later this week. But, by far, the US figure is expected to be the most important. The yuan trades within a bound set by the PBOC, which limits the impact that data can have.

