Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood – wnbf.com

Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side.

People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured.

Investigators placed yellow evidence markers in front of a two-story house at 37 Doubleday Street. Broome County property records describe the property as a two-family residence.

A small purple sign posted on the lawn of the residence featured a photo of Aliza Spencer, the Binghamton girl who was fatally shot near her East Side home last April. The sign read: "Justice for Aliza."

A woman who was inside a nearby home told WNBF News she heard what she believed to be six or seven gunshots. She said when she went outside, she didn't notice any people or vehicles leaving the area.

Several other neighborhood residents who gathered to watch police officers and detectives investigating the matter indicated they weren't surprised by gunfire in the area. One said: "Just another day on Doubleday."

People with information about the incident may contact the Binghamton police detective division at (607) 772-7080.

