How Good Is the Apple Watch Ultra? Lifestyle Features Up Close – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.

The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

We take a look at China’s international projects and what they mean for the rest of the world. China is investing in and developing projects across the world – how are those moving forward and are they on course to deliver China’s goal of becoming the primary global power by 2049.

Rescue Deal Proposed for Britishvolt Values Firm at Just £32 Million

Finance Meme Account Litquidity Expands Into Wall Street Recruitment

Jamie Dimon Says Fed May Need to Hike Interest Rates Beyond 5%

G-20 Central Bankers Confront Limits of Mandates on Climate

Russia’s Budget Gap Surges to Record as War Hits Finances

World’s Best Hotel to Be Crowned This Year in New List

Amazon to Shut Three UK Warehouses With 1,200 Staff Impacted

Virgin Orbit Rocket Launch Fails, Denting UK Space Ambitions

Amazon, Salesforce Job Cuts Are Warning Signs for Stock Prices

Marc Lore’s Delivery Startup Scales Back in Tech Downturn

UK Foreign Office Minister Met Jimmy Lai’s Lawyers on Tuesday

How Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Fight Keeps Expanding

US Consumers Roll Over More Credit-Card Debt as Inflation Bites

Family Offices Bypass Private Equity Funds to Make Bets Directly

BMW Clings to Luxury-Sales Crown as Mercedes-Benz Narrows Gap

Winemakers Champion the Next ‘Perfect Grape’ for Climate Change

The Weaponization of Oil in Numbers

Hakeem Jeffries Is Ready for His Moment

Unmarried Women No Longer Pay a Financial Penalty in Retirement

Google and Meta Are Losing Their Grip on the Digital Ad Market

Tight Money Will Pressure Startups to Sell in 2023

The Great American EV Battery Revolution Might Finally Be Here

Drag Shows Are the Next Target for Republican Lawmakers

Gender Pay Equity Progress in US Is Slowed by Family Leave, Study Says

The Year That Seared Europe Ends as 5th Warmest on Record

Biden Nears Now-or-Never Point for Cementing New Climate Rules

Vancouver Skyscraper Twists Around Zoning Restrictions

NYC Subway Crime Jumps 30%, Defying Surge in Police Patrols

Extreme Acceleration Is the New Traffic Safety Frontier

How Did Binance Come to Dominate Crypto? (Podcast)

CFTC Sues Trader Over Alleged $114 Million Mango Markets Crypto Swaps Scam

Solana Is Trying to Break Its Ties With Bankrupt FTX (Podcast)

From new fitness technology to lifesaving tools for adventuresome types, there are a lot of ways the Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone 14 might change the way you have fun.

Apple Watch Ultra



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Sign In

Apple Inc.’s newest devices are designed to help you be more adventurous outdoors, become a better content creator, and—according to the company—keep yourself alive.

That’s the vibe I got after testing the new iPhone 14 lineups, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2—Apple’s latest top-of-the-line products. They’re expensive, yes, but many will feel the new offerings make them worth the money.

source