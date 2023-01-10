Big Eyes Coin, Chainlink and Solana: Three Cryptocurrencies To … – NewsWatch

As we embark on a new financial year, the crowded space that is the crypto market already has some stand-out players. Big Eyes Coin, Chainlink and Solana are three cryptocurrencies in the limelight.



Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralised oracle network built on Ethereum. The network connects to external data sources, APIs and payment systems.

Chainlink is a great option for those looking for cost-efficiency. It is low-maintenance and becoming increasingly popular with investors. Chainlink enables real-world data and off-chain computation with the aim of expanding the capabilities of smart contracts. Chainlink has guaranteed security, proving to be a reliable investment choice. The Chainlink price is somewhat sporadic and currently sits at $6.08 – down almost 70% year over year – giving investors the opportunity to buy cheap.

Solana (SOL) is an open-source crypto network, known best for its speed. Solana entered the scene after its launch in 2020, becoming one of the most sought-after and fastest-growing cryptocurrencies around, accumulating nearly 30,000% in just under two years. Solana uses blockchain technology’s open nature to provide many possibilities. This includes decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions and any feasible solutions to the myriad of problems within the industry, such as scalability or speed. The Solana protocol facilitates decentralised application (DApp) creation. Solana increases user scalability by offering fast transaction times and by using its native token, SOL consumers can carry out smart contracts, send transactions and operate within the Solana ecosystem.

Despite a tough year for prices, SOL has been cutting deals with Big Tech companies and has launched its own retail store. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal believes something big is coming for Solana. This could be the comeback Solana needs to turn from a dark horse to a force to be reckoned with in the new year.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an exciting new cryptocurrency that has raised $13 million during its presale, even ending up on a 3D Billboard in New York City. Big Eyes Coin has certainly gained the attention of crypto users.

The presale for the meme currency is now underway, and investments are certain to keep pouring in.

Big Eyes Coin has already changed the game by showing up in the meme industry with NFT operations.

Big Eyes Coin is gaining a massive following daily and with its charitable efforts to help preserve oceanic life, it is certainly one to watch. Big Eyes Coin has already donated to deserving organisations – as part of its humanitarian goals – including charity Sea Shepherd. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, investors are keeping a watchful eye on Big Eyes Coin.



