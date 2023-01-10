[Latest] Elon Musk Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income, Salary – Jagran Josh

Elon Musk is a South African-born American business magnate, investor, engineer, and inventor. Musk is the CEO and co-founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc., and chairman of Neuralink. He is also a co-founder and former chairman of SolarCity, co-founder of Zip2, and founder of The Boring Company.

Elon Musk’s net worth is over 14,010 crores USD, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world. Elon Musk’s net worth in rupees is Rs. 182.10 Lakh Crore INR. For more information, read Elon Musk’s Biography.



Elon Musk

Net Worth:

$140 Billion or Rs. 182 Lakh Crore INR.

Salary:

$2400 Million (Approx.)

Monthly Income:

$200 Million (Approx.)

Date of Birth:

June 28, 1971

Age:

51 Yrs

Height:

1.80 M (5′ 11”)

Nationality:

American, Canadian and South African

Musk’s career began in 1995 when he and his brother, Kimbal, founded Zip2, a company that provided online content publishing software for news organizations. In 1999, the company was acquired by Compaq for nearly $300 million. After the sale of Zip2, Musk co-founded X.com, an online payment company, which later became PayPal, and was bought by eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002.

Musk’s foray into the automotive industry began in 2004 when he became a majority shareholder in Tesla Motors, a company that designs and manufactures electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and solar panel manufacturing. Under Musk’s leadership, Tesla has become a leader in the electric vehicle market and has released several successful models, including the Tesla Roadster, Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

In 2006, Musk co-founded SolarCity, a company that provides solar panel installation and energy management services. In 2016, SolarCity was acquired by Tesla, Inc. for $2.6 billion.

Musk is also the CEO and co-founder of SpaceX, a company that designs and manufactures advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX has made headlines for its successful launches, including the first privately funded liquid-fueled rocket to reach the International Space Station, and for its plans to colonize Mars. In addition to his work in the automotive and aerospace industries, Musk is also the chairman of Neuralink, a company that develops implantable brain–machine interfaces.

Musk’s net worth has grown significantly over the years due to the success of his companies and his ownership stakes in them. As of 2023, Elon Musk’s net worth today is estimated to be over Rs. 182 Lakh Crore INR.

In other words, Elon Musk’s net worth in billion is around $140 billion.

Musk is of the prominent shareholders of PayPal. A sizeable portion of Elon Musk’s net worth comes from the 13.4% of Tesla shares that he owns. In 2002 he launched SpaceX, of which between stock and options, he owns around 25%. Additionally, he owns the micro-blogging platform Twitter. Musk holds an estimated 73% of the company, in his passive portfolio.

Elon Musk’s net worth today has made him the second richest person in the world. The richest person in the world is Bernard Arnault & family, the CEO of LVMH.

The eccentric billionaire publicly pledged to “possess no house” and currently resides in a modest property worth $50,000 in Boca Chica, Texas, despite having unlimited access to some of the nicest villas and mansions in the world.

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.

Billionaire Elon Musk owns many luxury and vintage cars. Below is the list of all cars he possesses.



Elon Musk Car Collection

Price

1978 BMW 320i

$1,400

1967 Jaguar E-Type

$40,000

1997 McLaren F1

$815,000

2006 Hamann BMW M5

$103,500

2008 Tesla Roadster

$98,950

2010 Audi Q7

$48,000

1976 Lotus Esprit “Wet Nellie”

$920,000

2012 Porsche 911 Turbo

$154710

1920 Ford Model T

$850

Tesla Model X

$94,990

Tesla Model 3 Performance

$58,990

2019 Tesla Model S Performance

$20,000

Tesla Cybertruck

$69,900



Elon Musk presides over The Musk Foundation, whose stated goals are to promote research, development, and lobbying, as well as to aid in scientific and engineering education initiatives. Nearly half of the foundation’s $25 million in direct donations to nonprofits from 2002 to 2018 went to Musk’s OpenAI, which was a non-profit at the time. The foundation has donated more than 350 times since 2002.

In 2021, the billionaire gave $55 million to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis at that time, and then $54 million to the X Award Foundation.

Interesting facts:

Quotes:

Musk has faced controversy and criticism over the years, including for his management style, public statements, and his involvement in various lawsuits. However, his innovative ideas and ambitious plans for the future have made him a controversial and influential figure in the tech industry.



Overall, Elon Musk’s net worth is a reflection of his numerous successful business ventures and his ability to identify and capitalize on emerging technologies and markets. His work has had a significant impact on a variety of industries, and his vision for the future continues to inspire and drive innovation around the world.

For more results, click here

source