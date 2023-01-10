Bose Sound Technology Cancels Hummer BEV's Silence – Ward's Auto

Wards Auto is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Wards Staff

Bose introduces its first-ever application of its Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement (EVSE) technology on the ’22 GMC Hummer EV battery-electric pickup.

EVSE, along with a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system, are standard on the Hummer EV introduced last fall. EVSE, engineered for the mostly silent interior that comes with operating an electric vehicle, sends custom-designed propulsion sounds into the cabin through Bose speakers to refine and enhance the acoustic environment.

The technology uses a proprietary Bose algorithm and data gathered from the vehicle to help mask undesirable noise produced by the electric propulsion system while generating distinct sounds for different drive modes:

In Normal driving, the sound is subtle, providing a layer of audio texture to the Hummer’s on-road performance.

Shifting into Terrain Mode introduces a heavier bass tone. As the Hummer’s torque increases the sound gradually goes up, keeping the driver in tune with the vehicle’s power and movement over various types of unpaved terrain.

In Off-Road Mode, a deeper rumble is generated as the BEV moves across rough surfaces, such as dirt, gravel and sand.

Bose says EVSE technology’s impact is most pronounced in the Hummer’s driver-selectable launch-control mode, called Watts to Freedom, which enables the driver and passengers to feel the pickup’s acceleration from 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in an estimated 3 seconds.

As the vehicle gears up for launch from a dead stop, EVSE technology is engaged to help prepare the occupants with audio cues. Bose says a “purposefully crafted mix of electric guitar riffs and feedback gradually builds anticipation” as the subwoofer creates vibrations and the BEV uses its adaptive air suspension to lower its height and center of gravity. The sound then shifts, signaling when the Hummer is ready for takeoff before the driver can deploy the Hummer’s 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb.-ft. (15,592 Nm) of torque.

The Hummer’s Bose Surround Sound System features intense low-frequency performance, powered by a 6-by-9-in. (15-by-23-cm) wide-range woofer (pictured, left) in each front door and an all-new bass box design positioned under the rear seat and visible to passengers.

The system also includes Bose Centerpoint digital signal processing for enveloping surround sound in every seat and Bose AudioPilot signal processing to preserve the listening experience in all driving conditions, even with the Hummer’s removable roof panels off, the company says.

“The GMC Hummer EV offers sensory excitement along with incredible on- and off-road performance,” Al Oppenheiser, Hummer chief engineer, says in a statement. “The sense of sound is an important element, and we looked to our longtime partners at Bose for expertise in helping us balance the appropriate level of acoustic precision with driver input, yet not compromising the enjoyment of a near-silent EV experience.”

Adds Peter Kosak, Bose vice president and head of the Bose Automotive Systems Div., “Getting behind the wheel of this supertruck is simply jaw-dropping and we can’t wait for consumers to feel and hear what it’s like.”

