New movie releases: April 28, 2022 | Diversions | tbnweekly.com – Tampa Bay Newspapers

Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 11:06 am

Ben Foster, left, and Peter Sarsgaard star in “The Survivor.”

Siiri Solalinna stars in “The Hatching.”

Tom Prior stars as Sergey and Oleg Zagorodnii as Roman in Peeter Rebane’s “Firebird.”

A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

Based on the incredible true story of Harry Haft, the film reunites Levinson with award-winning actor Ben Foster. Foster stars in the lead role as Haft who, after being sent to Auschwitz, survives not only the unspeakable horrors of the camp, but the gladiatorial boxing spectacle he is forced to perform with his fellow prisoners for the amusement of his captors. Unbeknownst to those who try to destroy him, Haft’s will to survive is driven by his quest to reunite with the woman he loves.

The film will debut on HBO Max on April 27.

“Memory” follows Alex Lewis (Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. Caught in a moral quagmire, Alex refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must quickly hunt down and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra (Pearce) find him first. Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong.

The film is scheduled to be released on April 29 by Open Road Films

In a Texas border town, car salesman Charlie (Clark) moonlights as a masked Lucha libre wrestler going by the name “Green Ghost.” When unknown assailants arrive seeking an otherworldly emerald, Charlie discovers that he has superpowers.

As he learns to fight from the unconventional Master Gin (Trejo), Charlie is told that he’s part of a secret warrior “triad of light” with his childhood friend Marco (Becker) and Marco’s sister Karina (Pernas) led by La Nana (Victor). Together, they’ve been chosen to protect humanity from Drake (Zaror), the embodiment of the Mayan apocalypse.

As a stargate is opened in a Mexican pyramid, Drake seeks the power to destroy humankind — and Charlie, linked to the power of the emerald, is the only one who can stop him. Charlie must harness both his physical and mystical strength to save humanity and go from Gringo to Green Ghost.

Based on a true story during the Cold War, “Firebird” is a passionate love story set against the backdrop of an Air Force base in occupied Estonia during late 1970s Communist rule.

Sergey (Tom Prior), a soulful, young soldier who dreams of becoming an actor in Moscow, is counting the days until his military service ends. His life is turned upside down when he locks eyes with Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii), a sexy, enigmatic ace fighter pilot newly assigned to his base.

Driven by their undeniable attraction, Sergey and Roman navigate the precarious line between love and friendship at a time when Soviet men in uniform caught having a sexual affair were met with the severest punishment. As their friendship grows into love, the men risk their freedom and their lives to be together in the face of an all-seeing Communist regime.

The film will be released in cinemas internationally by Roadside Attractions on April 29.

12-year-old Tinja (Solalinna) is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family.

One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. What hatches is beyond belief.

The film is planned for a limited theatrical release on April 29 through IFC Films.

Starring Bruce Willis, this action cyber-thriller continues the adventure begun in “The Fortress.”

Weeks after the deadly assault on Fortress Camp, Robert (Willis) makes a daring rescue to save Sasha, the widow of his old nemesis Balzary (Murray). But back in the camp’s command bunker, it appears Sasha may have devious plans of her own. As a new attack breaks out, Robert is confronted with a familiar face he thought he’d never see again.

The film is set to be released on April 29 by Lionsgate Films.

Malin Akerman and Chris Messina star in the twisted journey of two women’s desperate flight to escape the clutches of Skylight, an insidious cult.

Lured in by the promise of “freedom” in the isolated desert campus called “The Aviary,” Jillian (Akerman) and Blair (Izzo) join forces to escape in hopes of real freedom. Consumed by fear and paranoia, they can’t shake the feeling that they are being followed by the cult’s leader, Seth (Messina), a man as seductive as he is controlling. The more distance the pair gains from the cult, the more Seth holds control of their minds.

With supplies dwindling and their senses failing, Jillian and Blair are faced with a horrifying question: how do you run from an enemy who lives inside your head?

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and on demand April 29 through Saban Films.

