We now have 3D models of the iPhone 14 series in all colors – check them out – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Sagar 10 September 2022
Apple iOS Featured
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max unveiled by Apple a few days ago went on pre-orders yesterday in over 40 countries. The vanilla, Pro, and Pro Max models will be available starting September 16, while the Plus version will arrive on October 7. Customers in over a dozen countries – including Malaysia and Turkey – will have to wait a little longer since pre-bookings in these regions will begin on September 23. But, you don’t have to wait that long to check out these new iPhones from all angles since their 3D models are now up on our website.
We partnered with Binkies 3D two years ago to add 3D models to the specs pages of popular phones so that our audience can check the designs of the handsets in a better way compared to the brands’ official websites without having to visit the physical stores or when trying them in-person is not possible.
You can find the 3D models by clicking on “Pictures” on the phone’s specs page and scrolling down. These work with mobile and desktop web browsers, and even our app, which is currently only available for Android (iOS users, drop us a comment below if you’d like us to develop one for you).
If you haven’t explored the 3D models on our website before, here’s how it works: On smartphones or touch-enabled devices, you can use your fingers to rotate the phone to view it from different angles and use the pinch-zoom gesture for a closer look. On desktop computers, you can use the mouse and its scroll wheel.
These widgets have a Full-Screen button on their bottom-right to provide a better experience to the viewers, and you can also click on the color names to see the phones in different shades.
Enough talking, we are embedding the widgets for all four iPhone 14 variants below to save you the hassle of individually visiting their specs pages to check their 3D models.
Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
